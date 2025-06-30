Is Minecraft Deluxe Edition worth the extra money?

Minecraft is the best-selling game of all time, selling over hundreds of millions of copies worldwide. Despite it being over 15 years old, it has still managed to stay popular and foster a community. For players looking to get the game, there are two options to choose from: the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition.
The Minecraft Deluxe Edition is priced at $39.99 and comes with additional content apart from the base game. Like the Standard Edition, it also includes the Java and Bedrock Editions. However, if you want in-game items like Minecoins that can be used in Minecraft Marketplace, the Deluxe Edition is a better choice. This article explains more.
Extra content in Minecraft Deluxe Edition
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Here is all the additional content you get from the Deluxe Edition, which costs $10 more than the standard version:
- 1600 Minecoins that cost $10 if you bought them separately. This alone makes up for the extra price you are paying for the Deluxe Edition.
- Exclusive maps: You get access to five maps, including the Skyblock One Block, Hacker Tools, Pets Collection, Parkour Spiral, and Original Bed Wars. The combined price of these maps is around $18.
- Skin Packs: The pricier edition also has customization options with skin packs, such as Spy Mobs, Cute Anime Teens, and Cute Mob Skins, collectively valued at around $4.
- Texture Pack: You can change the look of the game with some texture packs, priced separately at approximately $6. This surpasses the value mark for the price you are paying.
- Character Creator Items and Emotes: Finally, you get some great character creator items and emotes that can improve your in-game experience.
When combined, the additional content in the Deluxe Edition amounts to over $45 in value, surpassing the standalone game price. This makes the Deluxe Edition a great option if you want more from the blocky world. So the verdict comes down to the usage and requirements.
If you're new to Minecraft or looking to expand your in-game content, the Deluxe Edition presents great value for money. For instance, if you know you will be utilizing a lot of content from Minecraft Marketplace, this edition is worth it, as you also get Minecoins at effectively no additional cost.
However, if you prefer a more straightforward experience without additional content, the base game or Starter Collection should suffice. To experience the base game and everything that comes with it, save the $10 and go with the Standard Edition.
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!