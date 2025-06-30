Is Minecraft Deluxe Edition worth the extra money?

Minecraft is the best-selling game of all time, selling over hundreds of millions of copies worldwide. Despite it being over 15 years old, it has still managed to stay popular and foster a community. For players looking to get the game, there are two options to choose from: the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition.

Ad

The Minecraft Deluxe Edition is priced at $39.99 and comes with additional content apart from the base game. Like the Standard Edition, it also includes the Java and Bedrock Editions. However, if you want in-game items like Minecoins that can be used in Minecraft Marketplace, the Deluxe Edition is a better choice. This article explains more.

Extra content in Minecraft Deluxe Edition

Minecraft Deluxe Edition costs $10 more than the Standard Edition (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Here is all the additional content you get from the Deluxe Edition, which costs $10 more than the standard version:

Ad

Trending

1600 Minecoins that cost $10 if you bought them separately. This alone makes up for the extra price you are paying for the Deluxe Edition.

Exclusive maps: You get access to five maps, including the Skyblock One Block, Hacker Tools, Pets Collection, Parkour Spiral, and Original Bed Wars. The combined price of these maps is around $18.

You get access to five maps, including the Skyblock One Block, Hacker Tools, Pets Collection, Parkour Spiral, and Original Bed Wars. The combined price of these maps is around $18. Skin Packs: The pricier edition also has customization options with skin packs, such as Spy Mobs, Cute Anime Teens, and Cute Mob Skins, collectively valued at around $4.

The pricier edition also has customization options with skin packs, such as Spy Mobs, Cute Anime Teens, and Cute Mob Skins, collectively valued at around $4. Texture Pack: You can change the look of the game with some texture packs, priced separately at approximately $6. This surpasses the value mark for the price you are paying.

You can change the look of the game with some texture packs, priced separately at approximately $6. This surpasses the value mark for the price you are paying. Character Creator Items and Emotes: Finally, you get some great character creator items and emotes that can improve your in-game experience.

Ad

When combined, the additional content in the Deluxe Edition amounts to over $45 in value, surpassing the standalone game price. This makes the Deluxe Edition a great option if you want more from the blocky world. So the verdict comes down to the usage and requirements.

If you're new to Minecraft or looking to expand your in-game content, the Deluxe Edition presents great value for money. For instance, if you know you will be utilizing a lot of content from Minecraft Marketplace, this edition is worth it, as you also get Minecoins at effectively no additional cost.

However, if you prefer a more straightforward experience without additional content, the base game or Starter Collection should suffice. To experience the base game and everything that comes with it, save the $10 and go with the Standard Edition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!