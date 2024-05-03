Is Minecraft on Xbox Java or Bedrock Edition?

Minecraft is an interesting game, with one of the longest developments in the history of the gaming industry. This has resulted in two different versions of the game that look almost identical: Bedrock and Java. This can lead to confusion as to exactly which version is running, especially for newcomers who might not be familiar with the two versions.

The Java version is only available on PC. This means that any other platforms, such as Microsoft's Xbox console, will be running Bedrock. Unfortunately, there's not a way to play Java on any console at the moment, Xbox included.

However, each version of the game has distinct advantages and disadvantages. These differences are explained broadly below, along with whether Java is worth experimenting with for console Bedrock fans.

Which version of Minecraft is available on Xbox?

Xbox has Bedrock

Bedrock can easily be identified by the Marketplace, as it's a Bedrock-exclusive feature (Image via Mojang)

As previously mentioned, the version of the game available on consoles is Bedrock. This is the same version of the game available across all consoles and even mobile devices. This gives Bedrock access to platform crossplay. Players on consoles, mobile devices, and PCs can all dive into a realm or server together.

One of the biggest limitations of console Bedrock, like that found on the Xbox, is the inability to directly connect to outside IPs, at least by typing it in. This means that traditional multiplayer servers are inaccessible on consoles. Instead, there are officially partnered and featured Minecraft servers available to console players, outside of private realms and hosted worlds.

Remember that Mojang is actively working to make both versions more similar, so the few major differences left might eventually fade into history.

Java Edition vs. Bedrock Edition

Quasi-connectivity is the best example of Bedrock's missing features (Image via Mojang)

The Java Edition is inaccessible on consoles, as previously mentioned. This is due to the version being generally less optimized than Bedrock. At least in terms of vanilla gameplay, as some of Minecraft's best mods are designed to increase performance and make Java significantly better than Bedrock when it comes to loading times and FPS.

Players can install Java on their PC once it's purchased from the game's official launcher. And while the list of differences between the two versions shrinks over time, Java's advantages over Bedrock are still significant enough to justify wanting to play both versions. Also, as previously mentioned, access to Minecraft's amazing overhaul mods certainly doesn't hurt.

The easier-to-install and larger selection of free texture packs and skins is also a huge advantage Java has over Bedrock, especially on consoles. It's possible to get free custom content on Xbox, but it requires several external programs, making it a much more convoluted process than Java's simple drag-and-drop community content.