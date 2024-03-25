5 best Minecraft servers for consoles

Multiplayer has been a vital aspect of Minecraft for nearly as long as the game has existed. The nearly endless creativity that the game is known for has furthered the desire to play with friends, as the adventures players can go on can form lifelong memories. However, unlike PC players, console Bedrock players only have a small selection of servers due to restrictions on direct IP connections.

With much of Bedrock's modern community on console, it begs the question of which servers on console are worth loading into to get the most out of the game's multiplayer potential.

Detailed below are the five best Minecraft console servers available.

5 best Minecraft console servers

1) GALAXITE

GALAXITE sets itself apart from many other servers by putting a unique sci-fi-themed spin on many of Minecraft's best minigames and multiplayer game modes. For example, the classic Bed Wars game mode is rethemed as Core Wars, including the ability to collect resources and spend them on upgrades and summons.

GALAXITE is generally a great choice for minigame enthusiasts, as the server features 11 different minigames, ranging from the playground where players can partake in several different microgames to My Farm Life, which is a Stardew Valley-esque farming simulator rather than a traditional Minecraft survival experience.

2) CubeCraft

CubeCraft is the last of the featured servers available to Bedrock console players. It has a similar selection of premium minigames, including Skywars, Battle Arenas, Capture the Flag, and Blockwars Bridges, though it also has an original minigame called Minerware. Survival players can also enjoy Skyblock on this server.

This custom minigame is a Mario Party-esque collection of microgames where players compete to earn the most points over a series of games. There are a huge number of these microgames, with more added regularly. This makes CubeCraft a great server for fast-paced gameplay, as these microgames tend to be short and intense.

3) The Hive

The Hive is one of the best-known servers in Minecraft's long history. What makes it such a great choice of server for console players is the plethora of minigames, consistent updates, and overall official vibe. The Hive truly feels like a premium experience.

The server features classic minigames such as Minecraft hide and seek, murder mystery, Skywars, and survival games, but also more modern twists on older concepts, such as Gravity, which is a retooling of the dropper minigame. This server is great for the blend of classic and modern minigame options, whether players want a hit of nostalgia or a more modern experience.

4) Lifeboat

Lifeboat, as with the other featured servers, features a blend of minigames and survival experiences. For players who prefer Minecraft's PvP, there are minigames like Capture the Flag and Skywars, but options like Zombie Apocalypse also give a nice PvE option for groups of friends.

One of the things that helps set Lifeboat apart from the other amazing featured servers on console are the adventure maps featured. Many other servers focus more on minigames or themed survival experiences, so having an option for more traditional adventure maps as well is nice.

5) Mineville

Mineville is a family-friendly featured server that focuses on maintaining a few incredible experiences rather than having a ton of options.

There are only four options for players: Dungeon Simulator, High School, Prison, and Skyblock. High School and Prison make this the only featured server with a roleplay element, which is useful for those who enjoy Minecraft roleplay servers on Java.

Skyblock and Dungeon Simulator, on the other hand, are good options for players who prefer a more traditional, combat-oriented survival experience. Skyblock is a classic game mode for a reason, and its addicting gameplay is more than enough to draw players in.