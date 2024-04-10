Is it possible to break bedrock in Minecraft Bedrock?

Breaking the bedrock at the roof of Minecraft's Nether dimension is one of the most useful things to do in Java Edition. It allows for some efficient loot farms in Minecraft to be made without any risk of hostile mobs. It can also be used to travel long distances without any danger. However, it is impossible to break bedrock in Bedrock the same way one could in Java Edition, for a few different reasons.

This article explores reasons why bedrock cannot be broken in Minecraft Bedrock.

Can bedrock be broken in Minecraft Bedrock?

It is not possible to break through the bedrock ceiling of the Nether. It is possible to glitch through the thinnest points of bedrock by using a climbable Minecraft ladder and an ender pearl.

Thankfully, the days of being stranded on the roof of the Nether are long gone. Relogging should drop players below the bedrock again, potentially into lava. It is still dangerous, requiring fire resistance Minecraft potions to pull off safely. But it is better than a guaranteed death due to starvation.

Why can't bedrock be broken the same way?

Even if the bedrock could be broken, building is impossible (Image via Mojang)

The biggest issue with breaking bedrock is that all of the known methods require being able to place blocks. When the world height increased from 128 to 256, the Java Edition Nether's world height increased. This means that there's a gap of air on the roof of the Nether.

Bedrock doesn't have this gap. The dimension's world height never increased past 128 blocks, meaning all of the known methods for breaking bedrock won't work.

Should the Nether roof be a feature?

Comment byu/The_Walrus_09 from discussion inminecraftsuggestions Expand Post

There's a genuinely large consensus among the Bedrock community that the Nether's roof should be turned into a feature so that both versions of the game have access to it.

This would make sense for Mojang Studios to incorporate this feature since they have been pushing towards Minecraft parity in recent updates. For example, the hardcore difficulty is finally experimental after being requested for years. The Nether roof has been similarly requested for a long time, so it might be added eventually.

Comment byu/The_Walrus_09 from discussion inminecraftsuggestions Expand Post

However, a section of the community sees any sort of official embracement by Mojang as ruining what makes the Nether roof special in the first place: it's a bug-turned-unofficial feature due to how useful it is.