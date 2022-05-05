Is Warden releasing in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update? All you need to know

Many different mobs in Minecraft stand out. Some, like the axolotl, are unique due to how cute they are. Others, like the Warden, are special because they are just so terrifying.

With this mob scheduled to be released into the game, users want to know if the Warden will come with the latest 1.19 update, The Wild Update.

Warden and the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

The Wild Update is adding quite a bit of new content for gamers. In fact, it adds two new biomes, The Deep Dark Biome and the Mangrove Swamps.

Additionally, to the new biomes, the update seeks to bring new mobs such as the frog, the cute allay, and, of course, the mighty Warden. But when can players expect this mob to actually come out for them to see in-game?

What is the official release date of The Wild Update (Minecraft 1.19)

Unfortunately, at this time, there is no official release date for The Wild Update. It was revealed in October 2021, but the only official word on The Wild Update is that it will release in 2022.

It is speculated this could be in June or July (summertime), but until official word comes out, users can only guess when the update will be officially available.

How can gamers experience the Warden in Minecraft?

The good news for players is that they do not need to wait to experience the Warden inside Minecraft. If they want to see the mob right now, they need to make sure their version is updated to the latest release.

Then, when creating a world, they must select Experimental Features and then enable The Wild Update button toggle in the world options.

Once Wild Update is enabled, users can find the Warden

It should be noted that this is an experimental version of The Wild Update, so not all experiences will be final. However, when gamers enter the world, they must find the Deep Dark Biome to encounter the Warden.

To do this, they will need to travel to a spot below y=0. Players can find the Deep Dark easier by following caves below the y=0 level until they see sculk blocks.

Inside Deep Dark, users must trigger sculk shriekers

The terrifying thing about the Warden is that it responds to sound. Though blind, this mob can feel vibrations and hear the slightest sounds.

Gamers must set off the sculk shrieker three times by walking near it to trigger it. This will summon the Warden, who will emerge from the deeps and pursue them. Once it appears, individuals will need to fight for their lives against this mob.

