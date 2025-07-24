"It's so disorienting" — Weird Minecraft shader pack leaves fans dizzy

One of the best things about Minecraft is the vast customization options players have. This includes changing mob behavior, the game's time, and for some, adding mods and even tweaking the game's visuals. Shader packs can completely change how the blocky world looks, for better or worse.Redditor excidian1 shared a short video on r/Minecraft, showing a bizarre shader pack that looks like a fever dream. With the textures changing as the player moves around, it is quite impossible to understand the blocks around and even the way to walk ahead. OP asked the community if they know what the shader or texture pack is called.What's this shader/texture pack called? byu/excidian1 inMinecraftReplying to the post, u/Zombiecidialfreak commented“It's so disorienting we didn't even notice he has 3 stacks of diamond pickaxes.”vacconesgood chimed in by saying that this shader pack will take away the player’s depth perception entirely. writethegeek pointed out how bad the experience would be if someone played the VR version of Minecraft with this mod.Comment byu/excidian1 from discussion inMinecraftComment byu/excidian1 from discussion inMinecraftInevitable-Ear-3162 said that getting this effect might not be possible with just a texture pack. OP replied that they assumed a shader pack might get the job done as they have seen some outlandish effects being achieved using them. Inevitable-Ear-3162 found the pack called Projected Block and added the Github link to the download page.Redditors react to the disorienting shader pack (Image via Reddit)Heavyraincouch said they got dizzy just by watching this short video, to which Interesting_Candle82 agreed. 0KSG jokingly answered OP’s question that this shader pack is called hell.Changing how Minecraft looks using shader packsThe Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade is out for the Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang Studios)Minecraft players can completely change the look of the blocky world by using shader and texture packs. These mods are available on popular websites like Modrinth or Curseforge, and the installation process is fairly simple. For years, Minecraft's appearance has been more or less the same, and the age has started to show.Thankfully, Mojang brought the Vibrant Visuals graphics update for the Bedrock edition to improves the visual aspects of the blocky world, including lighting, reflections, and shadows.However, many aspects of the game still need some ironing. Players have reported issues with the Vibrant Visuals where some parts of the game would not show up properly. Perhaps this is why the developers are taking more time to release the Java Edition version of the update.