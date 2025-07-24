  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • "It's so disorienting" — Weird Minecraft shader pack leaves fans dizzy

"It's so disorienting" — Weird Minecraft shader pack leaves fans dizzy

By Pranay Mishra
Published Jul 24, 2025 08:07 GMT
Redditors react to the disorienting shader pack
Minecraft player shares a bizarre shader pack (Image via Reddit/excidian1 || Mojang Studios)

One of the best things about Minecraft is the vast customization options players have. This includes changing mob behavior, the game's time, and for some, adding mods and even tweaking the game's visuals. Shader packs can completely change how the blocky world looks, for better or worse.

Ad

Redditor excidian1 shared a short video on r/Minecraft, showing a bizarre shader pack that looks like a fever dream. With the textures changing as the player moves around, it is quite impossible to understand the blocks around and even the way to walk ahead. OP asked the community if they know what the shader or texture pack is called.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
sk promotional banner

Replying to the post, u/Zombiecidialfreak commented

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

“It's so disorienting we didn't even notice he has 3 stacks of diamond pickaxes.”

vacconesgood chimed in by saying that this shader pack will take away the player’s depth perception entirely. writethegeek pointed out how bad the experience would be if someone played the VR version of Minecraft with this mod.

Ad
Ad

Inevitable-Ear-3162 said that getting this effect might not be possible with just a texture pack. OP replied that they assumed a shader pack might get the job done as they have seen some outlandish effects being achieved using them. Inevitable-Ear-3162 found the pack called Projected Block and added the Github link to the download page.

Redditors react to the disorienting shader pack (Image via Reddit)
Redditors react to the disorienting shader pack (Image via Reddit)

Heavyraincouch said they got dizzy just by watching this short video, to which Interesting_Candle82 agreed. 0KSG jokingly answered OP’s question that this shader pack is called hell.

Ad

Changing how Minecraft looks using shader packs

The Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade is out for the Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang Studios)
The Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade is out for the Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players can completely change the look of the blocky world by using shader and texture packs. These mods are available on popular websites like Modrinth or Curseforge, and the installation process is fairly simple. For years, Minecraft's appearance has been more or less the same, and the age has started to show.

Ad

Thankfully, Mojang brought the Vibrant Visuals graphics update for the Bedrock edition to improves the visual aspects of the blocky world, including lighting, reflections, and shadows.

However, many aspects of the game still need some ironing. Players have reported issues with the Vibrant Visuals where some parts of the game would not show up properly. Perhaps this is why the developers are taking more time to release the Java Edition version of the update.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications