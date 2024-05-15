"It's an Enchanted but Regular Golden Apple": Minecraft player finds strange enchanted golden apple, leaving community baffled

Minecraft has some interesting bugs and while they are usually associated with something negative that interferes with the gameplay, some are hilarious. Recently, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of the game showing one such hilarious bug.

Reddit user Firm_Geologist_3480 shared an image showing a golden apple with an enchantment of efficiency I.

Replying to this post, another Reddit user named of Benjamin_6848 said:

"It's an Enchanted but Regular Golden Apple."

The post led to a hilarious interaction in the Minecraft community with other players coming up with funny and witty reasons behind this hilarious find. Reddit user ----atom----- commented that this special golden apple can be eaten 130% faster than regular golden apples owing to the efficiency enchantment.

Another user by the name of insanityarise quipped at this find by saying that this apple protects the player from doctors for thirty hours. User Oridinary-Hunter520 said that this efficiency can actually be implemented into the game. The efficiency I enchanted golden apple could be eaten faster and it would fill the hunger bar quickly as well.

Reaction to the golden apple bug post. (Image via Reddit/Firm_Geologist_3480)

Many other users also pointed out that while it shows efficiency I as the enchantment, this still is an enchanted golden apple. User 22002069 commented that the item is both a golden apple and an enchanted golden apple at the same time.

Minecraft golden apple bug

Golden apple in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Coming to the explanation of this golden apple - it is a rare bug that can happen in specific regions of the game. Enchanted golden apples are found but not with the efficiency enchantment. This error is most likely due to a bug in the woodland mansion that results in the spawning of this apple.

As to the effect of eating the apple, it is very likely to be the same as any regular enchanted golden apple. The bug is mostly on a surface level; it just erroneously shows the ‘Efficiency I’ text over it. Apart from the text, everything about the enchanted golden apple remains the same.

Having this specially enchanted golden apple officially added to the game is not a bad idea. It can make the effects of the golden apple quicker, filling the hunger bar and health faster than normal enchanted golden apples.

Perhaps Mojang Studios could add something like this in the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update. An item like this would be great for PvP gameplay modes. But certainly, some talented modders might be thinking of this idea after seeing this post.