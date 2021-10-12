Key golem in Minecraft Dungeons: All you need to know

There are helpful and hostile mobs in Minecraft Dungeons, much like in Minecraft. These mobs can be passive but still helpful as they can play a key role in completing certain levels or accomplishing certain tasks. These mobs may not be the challenging, fun mobs that drop good loot, but they are important nonetheless.
One of those mobs is the key golem, a brand new introduction to Minecraft Dungeons. The key golem is a small, passive mob but is extremely useful. Here's everything players need to know about it.
Key golem in Minecraft Dungeons: Complete guide
Key golem refers to small, passive mobs in Minecraft Dungeons that help the player unlock certain doors upon collecting them. It resembles a golden key with legs and a small face. It can appear in the following levels:
- Woodland Mansion
- Cacti Canyon
- Desert Temple
- Lower Temple
- Highblock Halls
- Dingy Jungle (in the secret area)
- Overgrown Temple
- Frosted Fjord (in the secret area)
- Windswept Peaks
- Gale Sanctum
- Nether Fortress
- Crimson Forest
- End Wilds
- Broken Citadel
Key golems start off sleeping. When they wake up, they will attempt to evade the Minecraft Dungeons player at all costs. The player has to strike the mob to collect it, at which point it will become attached to the player's back.
The key golem will wriggle and yell fearfully while on the player's back. If the Minecraft Dungeons player takes damage while wearing the key golem, it will escape and flee back to its original location. If another entity hits it, that entity will get the key golem on its back. If the player reaches a locked door while wearing a key golem, it disappears and the door opens, thus completing its use.
There is also a diamond variant of the key golem, which is blue rather than yellow. This will do the same thing except it is used for different doors.
This variant will spawn in these levels:
- Woodland Prison
- Cacti Canyon
- Underhalls
- Lone Fortress
- Colossal Rampart
- Nether Fortress
- Warped Forest
- Soul Sand Valley
- Abyssal Monument
- The Stronghold
- Broken Citadel
