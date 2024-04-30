Lack of content in recent Minecraft updates can be a result of bustling modding community

Since Minecraft was released in 2011, Mojang Studios has been pushing out loads of updates, adding new features to make the game more detailed. Some of the updates brought massive features that are now synonymous with the game. However, many in the community have recently felt that new updates were lackluster and did not contain enough features.

While it is safe to say that some recent updates from Mojang Studios lacked a wide variety of features, this can partially be due to the massively active community of Minecraft mods.

Note: This article is an opinionated piece, solely reflecting the writer's views.

Minecraft's healthy modding community could be preventing Mojang Studios from releasing a hefty update

New ideas for features already existing in mods

Since Minecraft is a sandbox game that has been out for 15 years now and has had millions of players and modders, all kinds of features have been brainstormed and executed inside it.

From creating a literal computer device to completely unique mobs in the form of mods, the community has already explored and stretched every inch of the sandbox game possible.

There are countless mods for the game, some offering performance boosts, while others adding new items, biomes, blocks, mobs, textures, UI, survival features, and more. The features Mojang Studios did not add over the years and were craved by the community were eventually created by modding communities.

Some people have combined hundreds of Minecraft mods into modpacks that create a completely new gameplay experience inside the sandbox.

Ideas for new features can be endless since it is a sandbox, but there can still be instances where the question comes up: "What else can be added now?"

Of course, Mojang Studios could officially add features that already exist in mods, especially when there are still many people who play the vanilla version. However, this move could discourage the modders who have worked hard to create the feature in the first place.

Mojang Studios is not willing to discourage modding community

When the game was released, Mojang Studios made sure that players had the opportunity to contribute and create whatever feature they wanted. Hence, modding tools for the game were made to encourage the community to let their creative juices flow.

In recent times, Minecraft's community has been at its peak. New mods are being created daily, and the concurrent player count per month has been quite healthy. Hence, one of the reasons why Mojang Studios is not pushing a massive update with loads of features could be that they want the modding community to keep flourishing.