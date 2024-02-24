5 least popular Minecraft updates of all time

Since Minecraft's release in 2011, Mojang has constantly provided updates and added many new features, like new mobs, items, blocks, structures, and mechanics. However, despite the developers working hard on each of these updates, some were not the most popular in the community.

Here's a list of updates that were least popular among the Minecraft player base.

Note: The updates mentioned herein are not completely bad but are only mentioned by many in the community as underwhelming.

5 all-time unpopular Minecraft updates

1) Minecraft Beta 1.8

Even before Minecraft was officially released, many people had access to its beta versions, and its player base was already growing. In September 2011, Mojang released the 1.8 beta version, which is now considered the worst update.

While the 1.8 beta version brought countless integral additions to the game, it also added a hunger bar. Although players are so accustomed to seeing the hunger bar, it was once considered one of the most controversial additions.

The beta version also brought new combat mechanics, introducing critical hits, hold-to-charge bows, and more, which the PvP community disliked.

Some community members even claim that the game's development downfall began with beta 1.8.

2) Minecraft Frostburn Update

Many consider the Frostburn update to be the most underwhelming. The installment brought blocks like magma, nether wart, and red nether brick.

It also added mobs like strays, polar bears, and husks to the game, which are not the most appealing features to players. To this day, polar bears have no major use in the game besides adding ambiance to the cold biomes.

One of the most useful features added with the Frostburn update was the /teleport command, which allowed players to teleport any entity to a certain coordinate.

3) Minecraft Update Aquatic

Update Aquatic brought a lot of new features like blue ice, coral, conduits, kelp, stripped logs, turtle eggs, exploration maps, tridents, and more. In terms of new additions to the game, this update is one of the best. However, when it comes to performance, the installment brought a lot of issues. Many players experienced lags and general hiccups while gaming.

Apart from that, the player base voted for Phantoms as the first mob vote winner. Phantoms went on to become one of the most annoying creatures in the game.

4) Minecraft Buzzy Bees Update

Buzzy Bees is another update that is not the most popular amongst players. As the name indicates, this installment brought bees as a new mob, along with features like hives, nests, honey blocks, honeycombs, and bottles of honey. The lack of content was one of the gripes of the community when the Buzzy Bees update was concerned.

Nonetheless, the handful of features that the update added is still quite useful in many ways.

5) Minecraft Wild Update

In recent times, many in the community have been underwhelmed by the 1.19 Wild Update. This installment brought the new Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp biomes, Ancient Cities as structures, and Allays, Frogs, Tadpoles, and Wardens as mobs.

Players were not stoked with Wardens, as they were extremely powerful but did not drop anything significant. Allays were hard to find in Pillager Outposts and Woodland Mansions.

While these features were fairly good, many players were particularly upset by the chat reporting system introduced with the update. Players could report any chat message on a multiplayer server, after which the sender could face game bans. Since the multiplayer servers were completely open before this, many disliked the new reporting system.