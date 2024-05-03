Legacy4J mod for Minecraft: All you need to know 

Legacy4J is a unique Minecraft mod that allows players to turn back time and experience some of the sandbox game's old features. Since the creator of the game, Marcus "Notch" Persson, started developing the game back in 2009, it has gone through a lot of changes. Many old-timers might still feel nostalgic thinking about the time when 4J Studios made Legacy Edition for consoles.

The Legacy4J mod caters to those who are interested in the old version of Minecraft. Here is everything to know about the mod that brings Legacy Edition to newer Java Edition versions.

Everything to know about Legacy4J Minecraft mod

A view to the past about what Minecraft Legacy Edition was

Back when the game was still young and Mojang Studios did not expand to other platforms, a company named 4J Studios made several identical versions for consoles like PlayStation, Xbox, Wii, Nintendo, etc. These were termed Legacy Editions.

Legacy Edition brought several new features to the game, making it a unique version for players to try out. Though it was popular for quite some time, it finally stopped receiving updates after 2019.

What is Legacy4J mod for Minecraft?

The Legacy4J mod was created in 2023 with the sole purpose of indulging in the nostalgia of the Legacy Edition and bringing back some of its features to newer versions of the game. The objective of the project, as written by creator Wilyicaro, was to remake a 1:1 replica of the Legacy Edition for new Java Edition versions.

The mod developers provided a list of features like native controller support, a super flat in-GUI customizer, an animated character, configurable HUD distance from the bottom, HUD opacity, an auto-save icon, a crafting interface, and many more features from the Legacy Edition.

It is worth mentioning that although this mod has features from the old Legacy Edition for consoles, it is a Java Edition mod and will not work on consoles.

How to download and use Legacy4J mod for Minecraft?

The mod can be installed from various famous mod websites (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Legacy4J mod can be downloaded from a whole host of websites that offer Minecraft mods, like GitHub, Modrinth, or CurseForge. Since it is a fairly new mod, it has a little over 3000 downloads on CurseForge. Another great aspect of the mod is that it supports Fabric, Quilt, Forge, and NeoForge modding toolchains. Hence, players can download and install any one of the aforementioned APIs to run the mod.

As of now, its latest version only supports the 1.20.4 Java Edition. Players can simply download the mod and paste it into the mods folder located in the official game directory.

Once a modding API is installed, it will automatically create a modded game version, which can run the Legacy4J mod. Remember to download the 1.20.4 API version as well since the mod is not updated to the latest Java Edition.