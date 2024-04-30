Minecraft 1.20.6 update: Everything you need to know

Minecraft 1.20.6 for Java Edition debuted on April 29, 2024, as a hotfix update to address one major issue about trader llamas that appeared after the Armored Paws update went live. It also marks the third minor update introduced during the post-Trails & Tales release cycle that has been released to fix a major bug in the code, but it's one that players will certainly want to download as soon as possible.

Aside from a lone critical Minecraft bug fix, players shouldn't expect anything in the way of new content or gameplay tweaks. Java Edition 1.20.6 exists solely as a hotfix update, nothing more, nothing less. Still, it doesn't hurt to examine what exactly this version of the game fixes so players can be fully aware of it.

What to know about Minecraft Java 1.20.6

Minecraft 1.20.6 fixes a bug related to trader llamas' inventory capabilities (Image via Mojang)

After some players updated to Minecraft's Armored Paws update, they noticed a particularly egregious bug with trader llamas that would eventually be reported to Mojang's feedback under the name MC-271109. In this bug, players were experiencing items and blocks in llama saddle-based storage chests shifting vertically across storage slots, causing some of them to be deleted completely.

The essence of the issue was items and blocks shifting into slots of the llama's storage chest that don't exist, otherwise referred to as invalid storage slots. The problem is an understandably frustrating one, as Minecraft llamas are great for storage transport, especially when players set up a llama caravan to move goods from one point to another, so Mojang stepped in to address the problem.

Update 1.20.6 exists solely to fix this particularly problematic trader llama storage glitch. Otherwise, it adds no additional content and makes no other gameplay changes or bug fixes. That isn't necessarily a bad thing though, as the MC-271109 bug was certainly a large enough problem on Java Edition that it needed to be fixed as soon as possible. Once players update to 1.20.6, they'll be in good shape.

Updating to Minecraft's Armored Paws update was deleting items from trader llama inventories (Image via Mojang Feedback)

Minecraft fans will likely detect more bugs in the future after update 1.20.6, and hopefully, Mojang will do its best to address them in a timely manner. While some bugs aren't necessarily bad enough to warrant a hotfix, keeping Mojang's sandbox title in the best possible operating efficiency is vital to its continued success. With the 1.20.6 hotfix, the devs take one more step toward that persistent goal.

There are still plenty of bugs that continue to exist in both Java and Bedrock Edition, but it's always a good sign to see Mojang immediately address some of the most problematic when they arise. While they can't fix everything at once, hotfixes like 1.20.6 show that Mojang is committed to keeping the game running smoothly.