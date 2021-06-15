List of axolotls available in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 has been out for a week now. Many fans have been awaiting the 1.17 update for all the cute mobs it brings to Minecraft.

The 1.17 update has turned out to be one of the biggest Minecraft updates. This update has added over 100 new blocks and items, as well as three new mobs. In addition, players can find mischievous goats, pretty glow squids, and adorable axolotls.

Many players are excited about the axolotls added in the 1.17 update. However, unlike goats and glow squids, axolotls come in lots of different varieties.

List of axolotls found in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update

Axolotl was the first amphibian mob added to Minecraft. They were first announced at the Minecon 2020 Live event. Axolotls are available in five different colors. Sadly for players, their color is the only difference, while their behavior remains the same.

Players can find five types of axolotls in Minecraft:

Blue

Cyan

Gold

Pink

Brown

Out of all of them, the blue color axolotl is the rarest type. It only has a 0.083% chance of spawning.

Where to find axolotls in Minecraft 1.17 update?

Axolotls require a special environment to spawn in Minecraft. These adorable mobs can be hard to find since they spawn only in the water below height level 63. Players can discover axolotls spawning in small pool caves found underground.

Finding axolotls will be easy in part 2 of Caves and Cliffs coming towards the end of this year. In Minecraft 1.18, Mojang will add new waterlogged caves. In these caves, players will be able to find axolotls and glow squids.

Uses of axolotls

Axolotls attacking elder guardian (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Like wolves, axolotls are a new companion for Minecrafters. These adorable mobs are pretty scary against aquatic mobs, except dolphins and turtles. Players can pick axolotls in a bucket and take them to fight underwater mobs, such as guardians, elder guardians, and drowneds.

Since axolotls are so cute, they are a must-have addition for every player's aquarium and ponds. However, they are hostile towards regular squids and glow squids, so please keep them away from each other.

