List of all Easter eggs in Minecraft

Minecraft has a lot of little secrets built in. Easter eggs have become a huge part of popular culture as now almost every book, movie, game or tv show is littered with Easter eggs and references.

If a form of media doesn't have any Easter eggs it feels strange, especially in an era where almost everything connects.

Minecraft is no different, having a long list of Easter eggs for players to find and enjoy. Here's the complete list of Easter eggs in Minecraft.

All Minecraft Easter Eggs

April Fools Day

There have been plenty of April Fools Easter eggs in Minecraft, dating all the way back to 2010. Notch made some references to April Fools Day and has pointed back to them every year since.

In 2013, Minecraft released some pre-release media to YouTubers for a fake future version of Minecraft that never came to fruition. In 2019, a fake Minecraft 3D was released with tons of joke references in it.

Minecraft releases April Fools Day joke updates every year, one of which can be seen here (Image via Minecraft)

Halloween

In Java Edition, on October 31 most mobs will spawn with a pumpkin on their head. This was added in 2012 and has been a part of every Halloween since then.

Zombies, spider jockeys and even Wither skeletons have infamously worn the pumpkin heads as well.

Christmas

Every year at Christmas, from December 24-26, chests of all kinds have new textures to mimic Christmas presents. This is also a Java feature.

It began in 2012 and has repeated every year since then.

Christmas in Minecraft, which for Java Edition means different looking chests (Image via Minecraft)

Others

Minecraft had cakes spawn with "10" candles for its tenth anniversary in 2019, but that is no longer in-game and can't be seen even with old versions.

A 2x2 painting has a Wither spawn depicted and the Wither can be seen in chiseled red sandstone blocks.

There are several texture Easter eggs. Many mobs, like the Zombie Pigman, have unused space that simply gives credit to the texture's creator.

Additionally, some more well known Easter eggs include the jeb_ name for a mob, which makes sheep change colors rapidly, and the Dinnerbone name, which turns any mob upside down.

Note: The article solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Also read: Top 5 strongest blocks in Minecraft

Edited by R. Elahi