Top 5 strongest blocks in Minecraft

Minecraft is a sandbox game that has a wide variety of blocks. Using the correct tools, players can mine them. Most of the blocks can also be collected as an item, and then players can place them wherever they desire. Breaking the block is not an instant process, and the time required varies for most blocks.

The most commonly used tool for breaking blocks is the pickaxe because it can mine many different blocks. Players can apply Efficiency enchantment to their tools to mine faster.

This article only covers the blocks that can be broken and obtained in survival mode.

Strongest blocks in Minecraft

5) Ender chest

An ender chest (Image via Minecraft)

Ender chests are blocks in which players can store their items. All ender chests are connected, and if an item is stored in one, it can be acquired through a different ender chest. If a player stores something in it, no one else can access those things using the same ender chest or any other.

It takes 3.75 seconds to mine an ender chest using a Netherite pickaxe, but unlike most other items on this list, players can mine it much quicker using a gold pickaxe.

4) Ancient debris

Ancient debris (Image via Minecraft)

Ancient debris is a rare ore that generates only in the Nether world. It can be used to craft Netherite ingots, using which players can upgrade their diamond gear into Netherite.

This block is immune to explosions, and players can only mine it if they use a diamond or Netherite pickaxe. Even with a Netherite pickaxe, it takes a full five seconds to break it.

3) Block of Netherite

Two blocks of Netherite (Image via Minecraft)

Netherite is one of the most precious minerals in the game, and using nine of its ingots, players can craft a block of Netherite. Like ancient debris, they can only be mined using a diamond or Netherite pickaxe. It will take 9.4 seconds to break if the player uses a diamond pickaxe and 8.35 seconds if they use a Netherite pickaxe.

2) Respawn anchor

Minecraft has three different dimensions: Overworld, Nether, and the End. Minecrafters can set their spawn point in the Overworld using beds, but as beds explode in the Nether world, they will have to use respawn anchors.

It can be crafted using six crying obsidians and three glowstone blocks. The time and tools required to break a respawn anchor are the same as a block of Netherite.

1) Obsidian

Obsidians are hard blocks that are required to create Nether portals in Minecraft. It is made when water flows over lava. Both obsidian and its crying variant need 9.4 seconds to break using a diamond pickaxe and 8.35 seconds using a Netherite pickaxe. No other tool can be used to mine them.

Note: This article solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

