List of enchantable items in Minecraft

Minecraft has retained many of its old and iconic features even a decade after its official launch. One of the most popular and used game mechanics is enchanting.

Enchanting has existed in Minecraft since its release in 2011. With the help of enchantments, armors, weapons, and tools become more viable and useful. Players can use enchantments to make weapons stronger, armor more durable, and tools more effective.

Every enchantment provides unique buffs. In Minecraft, players can enchant a wide variety of items. This article showcases every enchantable item and how to enchant them.

Every enchantable item in Minecraft

As players progress through the game, monsters will become difficult, and being efficient will become one of the primary goals. Enchanted gear makes the overall game a lot easier. Here is the list of items players can enchant in Minecraft.

Helmet Turtle shell Chestplate Leggings Boots Sword Pickaxe Axe Shovel Hoe Bow Fishing rod Trident Crossbow Shears Shield Elytra Flint and Steel Carrot on a stick Warped fungus on a stick

How to get enchantments in Minecraft?

There are three main ways to obtain enchantments in Minecraft: enchanting tables, trading with librarians, and looting chests. Players can obtain enchanted books by trading with librarians and looting chests. An enchanting table is also used for getting enchanted books, but it is much easier to get specific enchantments by trading.

Trading with librarians is the best way to obtain enchantments as they can sell every enchantment except Soul Speed. By zombifying and curing them, players can buy enchanted books for one emerald.

Soul Speed enchantment can be obtained by looting chests found in bastion remnants. Piglins also have a slight chance to barter this enchantment when given a gold ingot.

How to enchant items in Minecraft?

Enchanting tables can directly apply enchantments to most items. But it cannot be used to enchant the following items:

Flint and Steel

Elytra

Warped fungs on a stick

Shield

Shears

Players can use anvils to enchant every item in survival Minecraft. Anvils are the only way to enchant the things mentioned above.

There is another downside to using an enchanting table in Minecraft. It can enchant an item only once. If an item is already enchanted, an enchanting table won't show any enchantments for it. With an anvil, players can enchant their gear with multiple enchantments.

