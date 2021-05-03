List of features revealed in Minecraft Java 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update Snapshots so far

The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update is shaping up to be the biggest update players have ever seen. This update focuses on bringing new content to the caves and mountains of the game.

Last year, Mojang brought changes to the nether realm. It added many new blocks and biomes exclusive to the nether. Similarly, this year, Mojang is ready to bring a major overhaul to the caves and mountains in the overworld.

Many snapshots have already been released, featuring tons of new content and features.

This article shares some of the major features of Minecraft Caves and Cliffs released so far in the snapshots.

Read: List of Minecraft Java 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update snapshots released as of April 2021

List of features revealed in Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update Snapshots

New Cave Generation

Image via Mojang

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Update is changing the entire cave system in Minecraft. For a long time, caves have not received any new features. After the 1.17 update, players will stumble upon massive caves while exploring their world.

Advertisement

There are new forms of noise caves available in the Java Edition snapshots:

Cheese Caves: Large spacious caves supported with wide tall pillars Spaghetti Caves: Long and thin caves with aquifers Noodle Caves: Elongated and claustrophobic caves

Lush Caves and Dripstone Caves

Image via Mojang

Lush Caves are a new cave filled with beautiful plant life. Players can find various lush blocks, such as moss, azalea, cave vines, and more.

Dripstone Caves are filled with pointed dripstones and dripstone blocks. A pointed dripstone can deal severe damage if it falls on an entity or vice-versa.

Deep Dark Caves are yet to be added to the game. For now, only lush caves and dripstone caves are available in a single-biome world.

Advertisement

New Mobs

Image via Mojang

As of now, there are three new mobs available so far in the Java Edition Snapshots. The three new mobs are:

Axolotls

Goats

Glow Squids

Axolotls and glow squids are aquatic mobs that often spawn in waterlogged caves. Axolotls are hostile towards most aquatic mobs, whereas glow squids are similar to normal squids but have a glowy texture.

Vibrations and Sculk Sensors

Image via Mojang

Vibrations are a new game mechanism in Minecraft. Various events, such as placing a block or opening a door, produce vibrations. These vibrations can be detected using sculk sensors.

Redstone engineers can now make wireless contraptions. Sculk sensors are available in the creative. However, they are yet to be added to the game.

Many new blocks and items

Image via Mojang

There are many new blocks and items added to the game in Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Update. Some of the notable blocks are deepslate, copper ore, and raw metal. Deepslate is a new variety of blocks found below Y level 0. It is available in various forms such as cobbled deepslate, deepslate bricks, deepslate ores, and more.

Copper is a new mineral that can be used to craft copper blocks, lightning rods, tinted glass, and more. Mining ores (Iron, copper, and gold) drop raw minerals, which players can turn into ingots.