List of flowers in Minecraft and how to get them

Flowers are incredibly plentiful in Minecraft and can be found all over the Overworld. They can be used for a variety of purposes including decoration and the creation of dyes.

As of Minecraft: Java Edition 1.17.1, there are a total of 17 different types of flowers with more on the way in future updates. However, certain flowers won't appear outside of certain biomes, making finding them somewhat tricky if players don't know the flowers' native locations. Fortunately, searching out these flowers is easy once Minecraft players know where to look, and with the exception of the Wither Rose, these flowers are fairly easy to obtain.

Minecraft: Where to find each flower by type

Iron golems enjoy flowers and can even be seen giving them to villagers (Image via Mojang)

With so many flower variants, each with their own particular uses, Minecraft players should be aware of how to find each of them. Most will simply be generated within certain biomes, but others require a little more effort on the player's part. A breakdown of each flower and how to obtain it can be found below:

Dandelion

Dandelions, along with Poppies, are some of Minecraft's most common flowers. They are yellow in coloration and are found in plains, forest, and mountain meadow biomes. They can also be created in swamp biomes by using bone meal in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

Poppy

Another incredibly common flower type in Minecraft, Poppies are red in coloration and are found in the same biomes as Dandelions. They may also be created in swamp biomes in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition through the use of bone meal.

Blue Orchid

Blue Orchids are only found within swamp biomes.

Allium

The magenta-hued Allium flowers are found within flower forest and mountain meadow biomes.

Azure Bluet

Azure Bluet, somewhat contrary to their name, retain a greyish color and can be found in plains, flower forest, and mountain meadow biomes.

Tulip

Tulips come in a variety of colors (red, pink, orange, grey) and are found in plains and flower forest biomes.

Oxeye Daisy

Oxeye Daisies possess a white/gray coloration and can be found in plains, flower forest, and mountain meadow biomes.

Cornflower

Colored a deep navy blue, Cornflowers spawn in all the same locations as Oxeye Daisies.

Lily of the Valley

This bright white flower appears within flower forest biomes. It can also be generated within forest biomes.

Wither Rose

Unlike many other flowers, the Wither Rose only appears when the wither boss mob kills another mob. The rose will be placed at the dying spot of the mob, or will be dropped at its location if it cannot be planted.

Sunflower

As the name implies, the bright yellow Sunflowers appear within sunflower plains biomes.

Lilac

The magenta-colored Lilacs can be spotted in lush biomes.

Rose Bush

The ruby red rose bushes are often found in flower forests but can also be grown via bone meal in forest biomes.

Peony

The light pink Peony flower can be found and generated in the same location as Rose Bushes in Minecraft.

