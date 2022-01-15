List of game modes in Minecraft Java & Bedrock Edition

In Minecraft, players will find themselves exploring almost-infinite worlds. Depending on the game mode, they will have different experiences in Minecraft. By default, players spawn in survival mode unless it is changed when creating a new world.

After survival, creative mode is the second most popular game mode. Some may not know about all of them in the game. This article lists all the game modes that players can use in Minecraft. One will need commands to change their game modes.

Game modes in Minecraft

1) Survival

As mentioned earlier, survival is the most popular game mode. Almost all players start their journey in survival. It is the default game mode in Minecraft. All new worlds are set to survival gameplay unless stated otherwise.

In survival mode, players start with nothing and gather all required resources by farming mobs, breaking blocks, etc. They also have to maintain their health and hunger bar for survival.

2) Creative

Creative mode is all about offering players a creative environment with no limitations. When in creative mode, they are immune to all forms of damage. Players have access to every block through the creative menu.

In creative mode, one isn't restricted by any limits. Most builders prefer to create amazing builds in creative mode as they can use any block for building.

3) Adventure

Adventure mode is usually used in custom maps. Players can only interact with blocks like chests, levers, buttons, etc. They are not allowed to break or place blocks in adventure game mode.

4) Spectator

Spectator mode is the only game mode that allows players to pass through all kinds of blocks. Those in spectator mode become transparent and invisible to other players.

When in spectator mode, players can neither place blocks nor break them. This game mode also lets them see the world from a mob's point of view by left-clicking on them. Sadly, spectator mode is only available on Java Edition.

5) Hardcore

Hardcore mode is another game mode exclusive to Java Edition. It can be selected when creating a new world. Hardcore is the same as survival, but the difficulty is always Hard, and players only have one life. If they get eliminated, they cannot respawn back in the hardcore world.

