List of Minecraft blocks obtainable using commands only

The endless world of Minecraft is made of nothing but only blocks. Minecraft used to only have standard blocks like grass, dirt, stone, wood, etc., but fast forward to a decade later, players can now find hundreds of blocks in the world.

Blocks are an essential item in Minecraft. Almost every player's first thing to do in a new world is chop down a tree to get wood. Players need blocks to perform most tasks in the game.

The majority of the blocks are available in a regular Minecraft world. However, a few are available using console commands. Players can use commands to get game-breaking, unobtainable blocks in Minecraft.

Blocks obtainable only using commands in Minecraft

1) Command blocks

Command block (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft, players can use commands to get three types of command blocks:

Command block

Chain command block

Repeating command block

Players can enter commands in command blocks and use redstone signals to execute them. Command blocks give rise to impossible things like a perfect circle in Minecraft.

2) Unstable TNT

In Minecraft's historic days, TNT could be activated just by hitting them. Clearly, it was dangerous, and the feature was removed. Currently, players will need to light up TNTs to make them explode.

The old unstable TNTs are still available using commands. Players can use unstable TNTs to surprise their friends.

3) Barrier

Barrier block (Image via Minecraft)

Barrier blocks are unbreakable invisible blocks only available using commands. It is visible to players holding a barrier block. Map creators or server admins primarily use this block to prevent players from going into restricted areas.

4) Custom player head

Mob heads have been in the game for a long time. But some players may not know Minecraft also has custom player heads. Using commands, players can obtain player heads of anybody as long as they know their username.

5) Jigsaw, structure void, and structure blocks

Jigsaw, structure void, and structure blocks are technical blocks used by vanilla Minecraft engineers. Using these blocks, players can generate structures like villages, pillager outposts, etc., and save them as files. These blocks can only be used in creative mode.

6) Light blocks

The 1.17 update added invisible light sources, one of the most wanted features in Minecraft. Unfortunately, light blocks are only available using commands. Light blocks are also adjustable, which means their light levels can be changed.

7) Sculk sensor

All sculk blocks have now been shifted to Minecraft 1.19 update. However, sculk sensors are still available using commands in version 1.17. Players can use the give command to obtain sculk sensor in their inventory.

Along with the blocks mentioned above, many other block states can be summoned using the setblock command or debug stick. Creative players can use unobtainable blocks to make custom decorations or builds.

Edited by Shaheen Banu