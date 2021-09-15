List of all mobs affected by Smite in Minecraft

There is a large variety of enchantments that players can choose from in Minecraft. One enchantment that is pretty well known is Smite. Smite is an enchantment that increases the amount of damage that players deal to undead mobs!

Players should note that Smite will only work on undead mobs in the game. Beginners of the game may not know which mobs are considered as “undead.”

This article will give players a list of all the Minecraft mobs that Smite will work on!

All mobs affected by Smite in Minecraft

Skeletons

Skeleton mob in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Skeletons are one of the most common mobs in Minecraft. Even players who have just started the game may be familiar with this mob.

Skeletons are hostile and can be seen wandering around the Minecraft world equipped with a bow. Because of the bow, these mobs are more of a threat to players, as they can shoot from a distance or in close proximity.

With smite, players will deal more damage to skeletons, taking them out before incurring any losses.

Zombies

Zombie mob in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Another common mob that players may have seen a lot in the Minecraft world are zombies. Zombies can be seen roaming around at night time, commonly in groups.

Unlike skeletons, this mob is not normally equipped with a weapon. They deal melee attack damage to players using their hands.

Zombie Villager

Zombie villager mob in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Unlike the other two mobs listed above, zombie villagers are not as common in Minecraft. These are variants of the original villager mob seen in Minecraft villages.

One huge difference between zombie villagers and normal ones is that the former is hostile towards players, whereas normal villagers are passive.

Wither

Powerful Wither boss mob (Image via Minecraft)

The Wither is one of the most powerful mobs in the game. Players can spawn a wither using materials from the Nether, however they should be prepared for a tough fight.

This mob is considered a "boss" mob in Minecraft, akin to the Ender dragon. The Wither is extremely powerful, however, Smite can assist the player by inflicting a little more damage.

Wither Skeletons

Lethal wither skeleton mob (Image via Minecraft)

Wither Skeletons are uncommon mobs, as they can only be found in the Nether biome of Minecraft. They are taller and stronger variants of the original skeleton mob.

Players can find these mobs roaming around the Nether fortress equipped with stone swords that inflict the "Wither effect."

Zombified Piglins

Zombified piglin in the Nether (Image via Minecraft)

Zombified piglins are undead variants of piglins and piglin brutes. Like some of the other mobs listed above, zombified piglins are rarely found in Minecraft.

These mobs inhabit the Nether, and they are considered neutral. This means that they will only retaliate if someone attacks them.

Skeleton Horses

Rare skeleton horse (Image via Minecraft)

Although these mobs are extremely rare in Minecraft, it is possible for players to cross paths with them. The skeleton horse is an undead variant of a horse that can only spawn when lightning strikes.

Strays

Stray mob in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Players who are not fans of the icy and snowy Minecraft biomes have probably never seen a stray before. Strays are another variant of the original skeleton mob in Minecraft. Strays, Wither skeletons, and skeletons are basically cousins!

Husks

Husk mob not burning in the sun (Image via Minecraft)

A husk is another zombie variant that can only spawn in desert biomes. It is pretty rare to see this mob in the game, as they only spawn in specific areas, and unlike regular zombies, they do not burn in sunlight.

Because it is another variant of the zombie mob, husks are considered undead mobs.

Phantoms

Flying phantom mobs (Image via Minecraft)

Phantoms are one of the most annoying mobs in Minecraft. Smite would be great to take out these little pests! Phantoms are flying undead mobs that spawn when the player has not slept or died for three days or more.

This mob is also one of the fastest in the game, making it even harder to get rid of.

Drowned

Drowned Minecraft mob (Image via Minecraft)

Drowned mobs are another variant of the zombie mob in Minecraft. A zombie mob will convert into a drowned when it has been submerged in water for over 30 seconds.

These mobs are the only source of the rare trident weapon in the game.

Zoglins

Zoglin mob in the Nether (Image via Minecraft)

Zoglins are undead mobs that are summoned when a higlin enters the overworld or the end. The player should note that zoglins will only appear when the higlin has been in either of the two worlds end for 15 or more seconds.

