Loggy Gamer's Minecraft skin, server, world, and more

The Indian Minecraft community has grown at a tremendously fast rate in the last couple of years, with the rise of amazing YouTubers such as Techno Gamerz, GamerFleet, Hindustan Gamer Loggy, and more.

Hindustan Gamer Loggy has successfully stood out as one of the most renowned names in India's Minecraft community. He is also known for his amusing and entertaining GTA gameplay videos.

This article takes a look at Hindustan Gamer Loggy, one of the most famous Minecraft YouTubers,

Who is Loggy Gamer?

Loggy Gamer, popularly known as Jassu, is a gaming YouTuber hailing from Wales in England. There is not much information about him, except that he's the brother of Chapati Hindustani Gamer.

Loggy prefers to keep his personal life separate from his online fame. However, in an interview by Ajay Assudani, Loggy said he plans to reveal his face after reaching 10 million subscribers.

Read: "I plan to reveal my face when I hit 10 million subscribers": Minecraft streamer Hindustan Gamer Loggy shares his gaming experience (Exclusive)

Loggy Gamer recently crossed five million subscribers on YouTube. In the last 30 days, he has gained over 300,000 subscribers and 150 million views. Loggy Gamer's most viewed video has amassed over two million views.

Loggy Gamer's Minecraft skin

Loggy Gamer's Minecraft skin (Image via Minecraftskins.com)

Unlike Chapati, Loggy Gamer uses a custom skin in Minecraft. His skin is a character with a screen as its head. It wears a bright yellow hoodie with black pajamas and white shoes.

Many fans have created fan-made versions featuring his skin without the monitor-head. In his earlier videos, Loggy used to have the classic Steve skin on his character. As he gained popularity, he soon changed to a custom skin.

Loggy Gamer's Minecraft server

Sadly, Loggy Gamer has no public server for his fans. But Loggy said he wants his fans to come to their famous Dubai city. Fans can expect a public server in the future.

Together with his brother Chapati, Loggy plays on a modded server. His Minecraft videos mostly revolve around Chapati and him having fun while exploring various mysteries around their Dubai city.

Loggy Gamer has also played on some famous Minecraft SMPs, such as Herobrine SMP, Gokuldham SMP, and Triggered Insaan SMP. In most of his videos, he collaborates with Chapati Hindustani Gamer, but he has also collaborated with other popular names, including Live Insaan and Techno Gamerz.

Interested readers can check out his YouTube channel and Instagram:

Edited by Nikhil Vinod