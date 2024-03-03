“Looks incredible”: Minecraft player spends two years building a vast city

Minecraft allows players to create fantastic structures that can leave fans astounded. While some structures are incredibly complex, like a fully-functioning Minesweeper game, others are astounding in their scale. A Minecraft player spent two years building an entire city in the game. The effort and dedication needed to pull off something like this is awe-inspiring. The creator of the build shared an image on Reddit, and here’s how fellow Minecraft players reacted to it.

Reddit reacts to Minecraft build

Reddit user presidnat_bob shared the post on r/Minecraft builds, revealing an aerial view of a vast city built inside the game. As one can see in the image, the city does not just encompass houses and buildings but also has elaborate road networks, parking spots, hills with trees, and even a financial district with tall-rising buildings.

Reddit user Shoddy_Tangerine_ commented that building this must have taken a lot of hard work, to which the original poster replied that they spent a staggering six months or more building it in survival mode. After that, they turned to creative mode, which should have been the method from the get-go.

User SHyper16 came up with an interesting point. They mentioned that since a day in the title is 20 minutes in real-time, 2 years in real-time would be 144 game years.

Most of the comments were in praise of the impressive build. User whatsmylength complimented the build by saying the player did a tremendous job, while another user, xX_lil_fuehrer, mentioned that the build was impressive not only for its sheer size but also for the meticulous city design.

User FalconHugeman asked a question that may have also occured to other fans — how did the original poster prepare the plan for the build in Minecraft. Creating something of such impressive proportions requires a lot of planning and landscaping.

The original poster replied, saying they generally do not go for any landscaping or clearing out the area before the build to keep it as natural as possible.

Another user named Its-been-72-years asked an interesting question. They asked whether they could download this build to add some furniture mods and do a little interior decoration. Unfortunately, there has been no response from the creator.

User MillyMijj complimented the build and asked whether the buildings have an interior as well. The original poster replied that these buildings do not have an interior. This is understandable, as creating interiors for every building would take more than two years.

But whether there is an interior or not, the build is truly impressive and deserves all the praise it is getting.