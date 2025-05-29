"looks like a head peeking over, creepy": Minecraft player gets scared by weird head-like render while mining

A Minecraft player, u/craftxkee shared a couple of images on the game’s subreddit showing a strange moment while exploring their branch mines. They noticed what looked like a head peeking around a corner, just visible in the shadows.

It didn’t move, but the sight was enough to make the moment feel unsettling, leaving the player unsure if it was a glitch or something else. It should be noted that they were playing the 1.1 version of the game. The original poster also stated that it looked like a head creepily peeking over from the side.

While the scene was set for something dark and mysterious, u/woalk said that it seemed to be a torch in the distance. u/Willem_VanDerDecken explained that the orange square seen in the tunnel is just the rising or setting sun.

Due to the low render distance, the sun becomes visible through the 2x1 mining tunnel, as there are no blocks blocking its rays. Part of a torch even appears to obstruct a small portion of the light. According to them, it’s a common and normal visual effect in the game.

The discussion then shifted to the Minecraft legend Herobrine. u/Superb_Ebb_6207 jokingly said that this version of the game was before the developers removed the famed mob. The user used quotes to indicate that it might still be in the game, keeping the urban legend alive.

u/ArcleRyan added to the joke by pointing out that Herobrine will be removed in the next update, and they are quite sure of it. u/arenotthatguypal questioned whether Herobrine was ever actually in the game, wondering why he was supposedly removed and what his purpose might have been.

Redditors react to the creepy image in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

They admitted to having a lot of unanswered questions about the legend and jokingly asked if someone could provide a proper explanation. u/OWNPhantom clarified that Herobrine was never real and is part of an urban legend in the Minecraft community.

The myth became so popular that Mojang began including the phrase “Removed Herobrine” in patch notes as a running joke, despite him never being in the game.

The creepy aspect of Minecraft

The creaking in Minecraft is a creepy mob (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is not a game that can give players the chills. Most of the mobs and regions in the game are quite simple and peaceful. The nether dimension is dangerous, but not creepy. However, all of this changed with the addition of the pale garden biome. This new region brought the creaking mob, which is known for its “creepiness.”

The creaking only spawns at night and does not move. It will not attack players as long as they keep looking at it. The moment the eye contact is broken, the creaking attacks. The only way to defeat this mob is by breaking the creaking heart nearby.

