"Looks straight out of a 2011 let’s play": Uncanny realistic Minecraft texture pack sparks reactions from the community

The look of vanilla Minecraft can be changed with the use of texture packs, which are custom created and come in a lot of varieties. While their purpose is to improve how the game looks, they can sometimes miss the mark by a long shot. A Reddit user by the name henneyfard recently posted an image showing the face of a villager with a bizarre texture pack enabled.

The texture pack is an eerie mix of realism and bizarreness. While the objects behind the villager, such as the doors, floorboards, and walls look decent, their face looks like something straight out of uncanny valley.

The OP asked the thread what texture pack it was, but fellow users reacted in a very different way.

Redditor Ducksportrocks jokingly commented:

“Looks straight out of a 2011 let’s play”

Another user by the name of VodkaShandy replied to the comment, saying they thought the image was taken from the Syndicate project until they saw the totem in the hands of the player.

Comment byu/henneyfard from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

For those unaware, Syndicate is a YouTube channel that was famous for Minecraft gameplay videos back in the early 2010s. The content creator behind it was famous for using different texture packs that changed the look of the game.

Reddit reacts to strange texture pack (Image via Reddit/henneyfard)

Redditor LiminalAddiciton jokingly commented that it does not matter what texture pack it is because they know it's a bad one. A user by the name of PinkFloydSheep added that the texture pack was “an atrocity.”

For those who genuinely want to know what texture pack it is, Redditor Electronic_Air_4058 disclosed that it is called True Realism.

The developer of the texture pack reacts to the post (Image via Reddit/henneyfard)

While there were many replies to the comment, the most interesting came from a user by the name of SCTstudios, the developer of the texture pack.

Minecraft texture packs are sometimes tricky

The Breeze in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft texture packs can be tricky. The developers of these texture packs have to keep the look of the game true to the original while adding something new to it. As a result, many times, texture packs may look odd and uncanny.

Perhaps the best thing about texture packs is that they allow players to make the game look however they want. If there are people who like the look of the bizarre texture pack highlighted by Redditor henneyfard, they can very well go for it.

