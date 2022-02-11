Loot items found in Buried Treasure and their uses in Minecraft 1.18

While Minecraft's mechanics are some of the best examples of how a survival game should look and play out, the game has many additional aspects that players can delve into and enjoy. The game contains many structures that give players a chance to make discoveries while also supplying valuable loot.

Among the many structures in the game lie some that can only be found underground, in caves. These include mineshafts and strongholds. Buried Treasures, while also an underground thing, can only be found buried beneath sand and has the chance to be fully submerged in water.

Buried Treasure can be found in biomes close to primary water sources, like oceans. Three biomes match this description: the Stony Shore (Bedrock Edition only), Beach, and Snowy Beach biomes.

Players can potentially find a path to Buried Treasure structures using specialized maps known as "Explorer Maps."

These maps generate naturally in chests found inside shipwrecks or underwater ruins. If players want to buy these maps instead, they can be purchased from the Cartographer villager for 13 emeralds and one compass.

This article will go over the contents found in Buried Treasure chests and how they can be used.

Buried Treasure in Minecraft 1.18: Loot type and uses

The most sought-after item that can be found as part of the contents of a Buried Treasure chest is "Heart of the Sea." These chests are the only place in the game where the Heart of the Sea can be found, making it a considerably rare item.

Heart of the Sea is used to construct a "Conduit" that assists the player by giving them various underwater status effects like Haste (faster underwater swimming), Night Vision (underwater only), and Water Breathing. This can be immensely helpful while building underwater, looking for more Buried Treasure chests, or fighting hostile mobs.

Potential items in a Buried Treasure chest

Contents of a buried treasure chest (Image via Minecraft)

Heart of the sea

Gold Ingot

Iron Ingot

Cooked Cod

Potion of Water Breathing

Leather Tunic

Iron Sword

Cooked Salmon

TNT

Diamond

Emerald

Prismarine Crystals

Almost every item on the list above (Except for Heart of the Sea and Prismarine Crystals) is quite commonly found. Buried Treasure can be hard to find in Minecraft, but it generously rewards the player with valuable items and resources when found.

The Heart of the Sea has a 100% chance of generating in each Buried Treasure chest. Also, Prismarine Crystals can be used to make the beautiful and luminous Sea Lantern blocks.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha