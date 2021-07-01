"Lots of respect for you": Minecraft star Dream responds to Karl Jobst's video on his controversial speedruns

Minecraft star Dream has received a lot of backlash from the speedrunning community for his controversial speed runs. After denying cheating claims for months, he suddenly issued an apology for cheating during his speedrun, leading to more hate and support at the same time.

Dream's latest comments followed YouTuber and experienced speedrunner Karl Jobst's detailed video explanation of the speedrun controversy and Dream's cheating confession. Jobst has been in contact with Dream and took a deep look into all the conversations with mod/plugin creators, the document submitted by the Harvard astrophysicist, and more.

I just realised Ive wasted a month of my life researching and making a feature length video debating whether or not a youtuber intentionally cheated in a block game.



Lol — Karl Jobst (@karljobstgaming) June 27, 2021

Jobst worked hard on creating a 75-minute long video explaining the complete drama. He did a serious investigation into Dream's claims, opinions of speedrunning community moderators, speedrunners, expert players, and content creators.

Dream responds to Karl Jobst's video on his controversial Minecraft speedruns

Dream was in contact with Jobst and helped him uncover the truth behind his controversial speedruns. After Jobst shared his video on Twitter, Dream replied to his tweet, appreciating his video and saying that he received the deserved criticism for his acts. Dream said:

"Very well made video. criticizes me for things I deserve criticism for and criticizes others for the same. lots of respect for you. whole situation was definitely a huge learning and reflecting experience for me. excellent journalism."

Dream has faced hate and slurs from the community for his speedruns. But Jobst mentioned how many videos on YouTube shared incomplete and misleading information about Dream's speedrun. This fueled hatred towards the young Minecraft creator.

Dream learned valuable lessons from this string of controversies. But thanks to Jobst, fans have a detailed explanation about the entire scenario. A speedrunner with records in many games, Jobst has experience and knowledge about speedrunning games.

very well made video. criticizes me for things I deserve criticism for and criticizes others for the same. lots of respect for you. whole situation was definitely a huge learning and reflecting experience for me. excellent journalism — dream (@dreamwastaken) June 30, 2021

Many fans expressed their sympathy for Dream by replying to his tweet on Jobst's Twitter post. He has also received immense appreciation and love for his extremely informative video on Minecraft star Dream's controversy.

hello dream I miss you. I wish no one has to go through what you did for literal months , I'm sorry. we all make mistakes and I appreciate you so much for always learning and growing form them. ily now consider: pic.twitter.com/SoLtdCUVVD — suha🔫 (@dweamLUVER) June 30, 2021

wasn’t this situation like last year.. being are picking at it and making it bigger. it upsets me that some people don’t realize that every single human makes mistakes. you can’t really stay upset at people for mistakes they’ve made, pretty sure Dream apologized as well.. — cat (@wuackycat) June 30, 2021

hopefully this can all END NOW — JUICE!!🗯 (@WACKlTY) June 30, 2021

agreed. and i hope everyone can fully move on from the situation now <3 — kary. (@drmful) June 30, 2021

I beg yall to watch the entire vod before yall comment smtn neg bout karl jobst pls or just neg in gen or be defensive — mizzy wizzy (@mizklick) June 30, 2021

i'm only 15 minutes into karl jobst's video about dream so far, but it's super well-researched and explained. i would recommend watching it actually: https://t.co/Lxe85Bkj1j — Vaydra²³ (@itsvaydra) June 30, 2021

me in online class me in karl jobst

video pic.twitter.com/WJ1UBcU4H4 — Z | (@ZSBInc) June 30, 2021

This is by far my fav comment on karl jobst’s video pic.twitter.com/pN1yx1hwOM — YomiYomi | 🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱 (@YomiDreamSmile) July 1, 2021

please thats all i want at this point — salt²³ || c!loudduo fic 📌 (@saltwatersweets) June 30, 2021

Edited by Srijan Sen