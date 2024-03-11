"Mage class": Minecraft player beats the Warden in Hardcore without any weapon and armor

The Warden in Minecraft is one of the most formidable hostile mobs. People who have had the misfortune of encountering it without protective gear would bet that it is more powerful and difficult to beat than the Ender dragon. However, a video shared on Reddit’s Minecraft subreddit surprised many people. Reddit user and Minecraft player TSlyme1 shared a video that reveals the player beating the Warden without any armor or weapon. Here’s how other players reacted to this astounding achievement.

Minecraft player beats the Warden, and Reddit reacts

TSlyme1 shared an almost one-minute thirty-second video showing how they defeated the Warden without any weapon or armor on them. While this sounds impossible (and it is impossible to beat the Warden without a weapon or armor), TSlyme1 certainly had other advantages.

As one can see in the video, the player has placed a beacon in the ancient city that gives them extra abilities and advantages; some would say more than what normal armor and weapons would provide.

At the start of the video, the player has speed, strength, absorption, and resistance effects from the beacon, which makes them quite strong even without any weapons or armor.

Reddit user Prathamkambli called the player a “Mage” class player as they did not use any weapon but just potions to defeat the powerful Minecraft boss.

Another user named LuigiTheGuyy commented that it was a good job but then asked the player to do it without potions. The original poster's use of massive amounts of the potion of slowness to slow down the Warden went a long way in defeating it, considering the Warden is frighteningly fast.

Another user named potatopierogie jokingly replied to the comment, saying that building ten thousand iron golems is one of the ways one can defeat the Warden without using any potions.

A user named a_builder7 congratulated the original poster and thanked them for showing this method.

This comment, however, started a small conversation about other ways of defeating the Warden easily. The easiest (and the cheapest) method of defeating the Warden is by using an enchanted bow and arrow and standing thirty blocks above the Warden to avoid its dangerous sonic blast. User anonbush234 commented the same.

Another user named CDrocks87 asked the original poster to do the same without removing the darkness.

Darkness is one of the things that makes the Warden in Minecraft so dangerous. Its ability to cause darkness upon arrival near a player definitely adds an extra layer of difficulty to defeating it.