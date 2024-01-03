Minecraft Warden guide: Spawning, biome, drops, tips, and more

Warden in Minecraft is a hostile mob that was added by Mojang Studios in the 1.19 The Wild update. While there are several powerful mobs that were released way before the Warden, this mob set a new definition of terrifying. Even though it was delayed by the developers, it created waves in the community when it was finally added.

Here is everything to know about the horrific, hostile mob.

Minecraft Warden: Everything you need to know

Warden are blind hostile mobs that can smell and hear other mobs and players. (Image via Mojang)

Back in 2020, Mojang Studios tested early iterations of the mob. They created various versions of the mob to see what appealed to them. Finally, in October 2020, they revealed what the Warden would look like in the game. At first, they planned to release the terrifying mob in the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update. However, it got delayed since the update itself had to be split in two.

Fast forward to 2021, and Mojang Studios hosted their next live event, where they reintroduced the mob and promised that it would be added to the 1.19 update. They also updated its mechanics and made it even more lethal.

Finally, in June 2022, the Warden was released in the Minecraft 1.19 update.

How to spawn Minecraft Warden?

Wardens spawn in the Deep Dark biome from a sculk shrieker block. (Image via Mojang)

The usual methods for mob spawning do not apply to Wardens. Firstly, they only spawn in the Deep Dark underground biome, which is infested with all kinds of sculk blocks.

They spawn only when a player activates a naturally generated sculk shrieker four times. When a Warden spawns, it takes around 6.7 seconds to emerge from the ground, close to the shrieker that summoned it. Once fully emerged, it is impervious to damage. If there is another Warden in a 24-block radius, a new one will not spawn even though a sculk shrieker is activated four times.

The sculk shrieker activation count is not shrieker-specific. This means that if a player activates four different shriekers in an area, the fourth shrieker will summon the beast, even though that particular block was activated once.

How to kill Minecraft Warden: Best tips and tricks

Warden is extremely hard to kill (Image via Mojang)

Once a Warden summons in the Deep Dark biome, it is tough to kill the beast, mainly because it has 500 HP, which is almost equivalent to a Wither mob in normal difficulty. One of the few ways to kill the Warden is to trap the mob in wool blocks and shoot with an enchanted bow from a distance.

If the mob is free to move, it will run towards the player and can easily kill them with one or two melee attacks. Even if players keep shooting arrows from afar, the beast will unleash a sonic beam that deals even more damage.

What does Minecraft Warden drop?

Warden drops a sculk catalyst block and five XP points. (Image via Mojang)

One might think that a powerful mob like Warden should drop something extremely valuable. Unfortunately, that is not the case since it only drops a sculk catalyst block and five XP points. The sculk catalyst is a common block that is found in various parts of the Deep Dark biome. Hence, killing the Warden is not worth the risk.

How to escape from Minecraft Warden

Players can create paths of wool carpets or blocks to quietly escape Warden. (Image via Mojang)

The best way to deal with the terrifying beast is to escape it as soon as it summons in the Deep Dark biome. Even before entering the biome, players can create various paths made of wool carpet or blocks. This will dampen explorers' footstep noise, allowing them to walk and even run without alerting the mob easily.

Apart from that, players must always have a night vision potion to counter the darkness effect imposed by the Warden. Projectiles like arrows and snowballs thrown in the opposite direction can also help buy some time to escape the beast.