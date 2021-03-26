How to make hidden Minecraft traps in 2021

Players may not know it, but the little Minecraft wheat farm shown in the image above is booby-trapped.

Traps can be a fun or frustrating part of multiplayer in Minecraft. Hidden traps can be set to prank a friend or get back at a trolling player.

This article will go over how to build a specific hidden trap, along with some tips and tricks for making a well-hidden trap in Minecraft.

Making hidden Minecraft traps in 2021

Setting up a trap in Minecraft

Image via Mojang

This simple trap packs a punch as it's set up to detonate TNT under a player's wheat farm using a detector.

Players setting up any sort of trap in Minecraft need to keep in mind what they intend their trap to do. Some traps are designed to do damage similar to the one shown in the image above.

Another harmful hidden trap can be found in the jungle temple in Minecraft. The trap inside the jungle temple involves a tripwire that sits low to the ground along with a dispenser full of arrows under cover of darkness.

Some traps are meant to be harmless yet annoying. Harmless traps can include trapping someone in their home with pressure plates and pistons.

Another harmless trap can involve a dispenser splashing a player with a potion such as the potion of slowness or giving the player some armor enchanted with the curse of binding.

Setting a trap off in Minecraft

Image via Mojang

While a player is setting up a trap, the part that makes it hidden depends on what the player uses. In the example shown above, there is an observer that sets off the TNT. The observer sits underneath a block of farmland with fully grown wheat on top of it. And the trap starts when a player harvests the wheat.

The trick for any hidden trap in Minecraft is to use a method of setting the trap off that isn't easy to spot. Pressure plates that blend into the floor can work for this as well as building a trap in a patch of skulk with a skulk sensor as the trigger. Also, players will not be able to use skulk in traps until Minecraft version 1.17 comes out.