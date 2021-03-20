TNT in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Minecraft TNT can come in handy once in a while during the game.

Introduced during the Java 0.27 SURVIVAL TEST version of Minecraft in October of 2009, this block has become one of the most famous in the game.

TNT is commonly known as a tool used to grief in LAN and survival servers, recently taken advantage of as a jump boost in skywars games.

What is Minecraft TNT Used For?

TNT in Minecraft is not limited to blowing up structures. It serves a few purposes, such as trapping, crafting, mob farming, and as a component in cannons.

Traps

Traps in Minecraft serve a few purposes, such as protecting items and the player themselves or collecting items and mobs.

A common trap that utilizes TNT is a trapped chest, which triggers an explosion when the chest is opened. This is targeted towards other players looking to steal.

TNT Cannons

TNT cannons are a Redstone weapon that can serve to defend a base or can be sneakily set up as a way to break into another person's base.

Mob Farms

If a player ignites TNT as a means to kill a mob, drops will remain. This can be useful for collecting useful items - for example, bones for bonemeal to hasten the growth of crops. This is also a great mob farm method to gather experience quickly, as that is dropped.

Using TNT in Crafting

TNT can be used to craft both a Minecart with TNT and Underwater TNT (Educational and Bedrock editions).

Minecarts with TNT can be detonated with a delay of 1-4 seconds by running over an activated rail powered by Redstone. It comes into contact with fire, lava, or an explosion or is hit with a fire charge (Minecraft Java edition).

An instant detonation can be done with a fall of 3+ blocks, is hit with a flaming arrow, turns too quickly on a railway, or hits an entity/block with force.

How to Get TNT in Minecraft.

To use TNT, a player must have it available, and there are a few ways to get it in Minecraft. It can be done by discovering them as a generated block, crafting, and breaking items.

World Generation

TNT generates naturally in desert temples designed to trap players. TNT is under the blocks in the room where the chest is. These blocks can be broken to reveal TNT, which is up for the taking.

Crafting

TNT can be crafted using 5 gunpowder and 4 sand/red sand.

Gunpowder can be obtained as a mob drop when a player kills creepers, and sand can be sound in the desert or near water.

An Item Drop

When minecarts with TNT are broken in Minecraft, TNT is dropped as an item that the player can pick up.

Overview

Minecraft TNT is ultimately an easy item to make and use. It's a fun block to explore and is often a crowd favorite.