"Man, this is so cool": Minecraft player creates a working fan with Redstone, leaving the community amazed

The Minecraft community has seen some amazing builds in the game with complicated redstone designs and massive sizes. But sometimes, simple and small builds are just as impressive and fun. A Minecraft player and Reddit user, kenny744, shared a small video clip of a simple redstone structure they built. With just some iron trapdoors placed creatively, the build looks like a big fan.

The giant industrial-looking fan is an impressive structure and is fairly simple to make. This structure is particularly ideal for gamers who generally play Minecraft mostly to make structures.

Reacting to this fascinating build, Reddit user Iblnkgrl commented:

“Man, this is so cool.”

Another Reddit user, Boring-Trouble-4956, commented that this would be the perfect addition for their industrial build, as they need something like a large fan typically found in industrial areas:

This build is especially unique, as the blades inside look like they are moving, making the fan appear to be functional.

Another user, Environmental-Leg282, suggested the original poster to reduce the computer’s FPS limit to see if there is any difference in the way the blades (trap doors) move:

Some users took the opportunity to use puns for this build. Reddit user lucia_cutie commented that the build "looks cool." Another user, francemiaou, replied to the comment, saying they are "a huge fan":

Another user by the name _vogonpoetry_ commented how this build with so many iron trap doors will produce an unbearable sound. This is true, as iron trap doors are very loud when operated and a constant cacophony of this sound would make standing near the build impossible.

Another user by the name IAmMuffin15 commented that the missing audio from the video clip was intentional.

Minecraft players make great Redstone structures

There have been other great builds in the game using Redstone. One of the most impressive ones was a fully functioning Minesweeper game inside the actual game using thousands of structures placed in a complex structure to make the display and the game work.

Redstone is a great item in the game and acts like electricity. It is complicated, but once players master it, it opens up a new avenue for creative builds. It adds a new layer of customizability, allowing players to make fun structures, such as a Rubik’s cube in Minecraft.

