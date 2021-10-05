“MCC is the most frustrating thing ever”: Minecraft streamer Tubbo opens up on watching Minecraft Championship Rising

MC Championship is the biggest Minecraft tournament held every month. It is an invite-only competition hosted by Noxcrew featuring many popular content creators, like Dream, GeorgeNotFound, TommyInnit, and Tubbo.

Last month, Noxcrew announced Minecraft Championship (MCC) Rising. Unlike previous MCCs, MCC Rising was all about content creators who haven't appeared in older tournaments. MCC Rising took place on October 2 and gave many small streamers a chance to show their skills in front of the massive MCC viewer base.

After competing in Minecraft Championship every month, some recurring participants also needed a break. Minecraft streamer Tubbo tweeted about his experience while watching MCC Rising.

"MCC is the most frustrating thing ever": Minecraft streamer Tubbo shares online

Tubbo is one of the most popular Minecraft streamers. He has over 2.9 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 4.4 million followers on Twitch. Tubbo has been a recurring participant in the monthly tournament since MCC 9.

Minecraft streamer Tubbo bet on the Green Geckos and said if they won MCC Rising, he would give away 1000 subs. However, things didn't go well. Green Geckos, consisting of Aimsey, Billzo, Highkeyhateme, and MaxGGs, were nowhere to be found in the top rankings.

Cyan Coyotes came first at MCC Rising, while Green Geckos attained sixth position. Tubbo was disappointed and stressed as he watched Green Geckos lose multiple rounds and not win a single game.

Tubbo tweeted:

Tubbo @TubboTWO I’m losing my god damm mind I’m losing my god damm mind

Tubbo finally experienced watching Minecraft Championship from a viewer's perspective, especially during games like Sands of Time. For the unaware fans, the hallways are clear from a viewer's perspective, but the participants tend to run around dead ends.

Tubbo definitely regretted betting 1000 subs on Green Geckos as he shared more tweets showing his frustration. Green Geckos did their best but couldn't compete against Pink Parrots and Cyan Coyotes.

Another popular Minecraft streamer, Ranboo, replied to Tubbo and shared a picture of Tubbo standing and shouting at MCC Rising stream. Later, he tweeted:

Ranbalt @ranaltboo @TubboTWO Fully stood up and yelling at the tv @TubboTWO Fully stood up and yelling at the tv https://t.co/MYzBxIR0As

Ranbalt @ranaltboo @TubboTWO I’m sitting down and having a great time. Can’t say the same for Tubbo @TubboTWO I’m sitting down and having a great time. Can’t say the same for Tubbo

Many fans have also shared their own experiences watching the Minecraft Championships. The entire Twitter thread was filled with memes and hilarious comments:

Leo⭐🐉🌀 @Leo_S_13 @TubboTWO Mainly frustrating. Y'all fricking cant find your way back in Sands of Time n just be going the same 2/3 hallways 5 times with both dead ends and once you go to the 3rd hallway (being the right way) you stop in the first room with so much more to explore, then go back n get lost. @TubboTWO Mainly frustrating. Y'all fricking cant find your way back in Sands of Time n just be going the same 2/3 hallways 5 times with both dead ends and once you go to the 3rd hallway (being the right way) you stop in the first room with so much more to explore, then go back n get lost.

hannah @maybeiwasboring @TubboTWO WE GO THROUGH THIS EVERY MONTH TUBBO @TubboTWO WE GO THROUGH THIS EVERY MONTH TUBBO

In the end, Tubbo lost the bet. But, he got to experience how fans feel while watching him compete at the Minecraft Championships.

