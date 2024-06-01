Minecraft 0x80004005 Eroded Badlands error: All potential fixes

Minecraft experiences many bugs and errors. While most of them are small and cause minor inconveniences, others can majorly impact the game, even preventing it from loading. One such error that Xbox users, in particular, face often is the 0x80004005 Eroded Badlands error, which usually pops up on the title's login page.

There are different ways to fix the 0x80004005 Eroded Badlands issue. These methods are also simple to execute as the error comes from the server side and not your computer.

Minecraft Eroded Badlands error

The Erorded Badland error message (Image via Microsoft Answers/jumpingsphinx)

The Eroded Badlands error in Minecraft is a common bug that keeps popping up every couple of years. Mojang Studios has even identified it in a report with the title MCL-21182. It usually occurs on Windows 10.

The first thing you can so to potentially fix this error is check for any Minecraft Launcher updates. If you have the latest version of the launcher, a quick restart of your computer should be the next. While this method is very simple, it can sometimes fix the bug.

The bug has been identified by Mojang Studios (Image via Mojang Studios)

There is another thing you can do to potentially fix the Eroded Badlands error in Minecraft. Follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: If you have the Xbox app, open it. On the left menu, click on the support option.

Step 2: This will open a menu that allows you to contact the support team. You will also see the ‘Gaming Service Repair Tool’ option here. Click on it.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Start Repairing’ button to check any internal issues with the game and the launcher. Upon clicking on the repair button, you will be asked for some permissions. Allow the Xbox app to make the changes.

Step 4: You can also download the Gaming Service Repair tool from Microsoft’s website and then run it to fix the Minecraft Launcher.

Step 5: If the issue still persists, try logging out from your account on the launcher and then sign in again. Make sure that you repeat this process a few times if it does not fix with the first log-out. Since this is a login-in bug, multiple login attempts can fix it.

Step 6: If you have another Mojang account, try logging in with that account and then switch the account if it works. Another option would be to reinstall the launcher and try to log in again.

Do note that since this is a bug from the developer's side, there’s not much you can do other than try to log in again. In time, Mojang Studios will likely fix the issue.

