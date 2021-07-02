Minecraft 1.17.1 Java Edition pre-releases launched so far

Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Part I has been out for nearly a month now. Since its initial release, Mojang has been releasing more pre-releases, mostly focusing on fixing bugs, although there have been some gameplay mechanics that have changed.

So far, there have been 3 Minecraft 1.17.1 pre-releases. Down below is every pre-release for Minecraft 1.17.1 thus far and what has been included in each of them.

Minecraft 1.17.1 Pre-Releases

Minecraft 1.17.1 Pre-Release 1

Gameplay Changes

Blue axolotls can now only be obtained through breeding

Non-screaming goats now have a rare chance to produce a screaming goat when bred

Status effects on goats now also apply when the goat is jumping or ramming

Raised the drop rate for copper ingots from Drowned to 11% + 2% per level of looting

Powder snow now fills cauldrons 2 times faster than before (still pretty slowly, though!)

Zombies, Zombie Villagers, Husks and Drowned will no longer pick up glow ink sacs

Fixed Bugs

MC-123654 - Sun, moon, and/or clouds are not showing if render distance is below 4

MC-131290 - Enchantments are saved as shorts, but are loaded as and function with integer values

MC-156155 - Turkish lira sign (₺) appears as □ in the game

MC-194736 - Duplicate text mapping for U+00B7

MC-196999 - U+1FEC is wrong in Minecraft’s font

MC-213986 - Pistons and dispensers can be used to create ghost blocks using powder snow

MC-219018 - Ghost items can be created using /item (server doesn’t update client inventory correctly)

MC-223350 - Loaded chunks sometimes don’t render until the player moves their head slightly

MC-225816 - Hanging Roots appear large when an item entity

MC-226461 - Logs can be replaced with stone near lava pools

MC-226948 - Withers are now affected by potion effects

MC-227387 - World gen datapacks will likely crash or softlock the game

MC-227435 - Lag when placing heads of non-existent players when on servers

MC-227483 - root_system feature config’s codec uses a wrong field

MC-227520 - Overworld Fossils always generate at bedrock level

MC-227557 - End portal texture appears stretched after world conversion

MC-227618 - Small dripleaf is consumed without being placed when used on tall seagrass

MC-227651 - Group for lapis lazuli ore smelting and blasting recipes is misspelled

MC-227821 - Client crash when trying to create/edit realm immediately after deleting previous one

MC-227891 - Ender pearls despawn when player logs out of a server

MC-228219 - Thrown ender pearls disappear upon entering the exit end portal

MC-228343 - java.lang.NullPointerException when random_selector default feature isn’t found

MC-228430 - Very long loading pause while booting the game (“Failed to add PDH Counter”, caused by oshi)

MC-228828 - Specifying the --server parameter when starting the game, causes the game to crash

MC-229299 - Blue axolotls can spawn naturally

Minecraft 1.17.1 Pre-Release 2

Technical Changes

Deaths of named mobs are now logged

Fixed Bugs

MC-219290 - Calcite is too quiet compared to other blocks

MC-221656 - Creative mode obtained Bucket of Axolotl/Tropical Fish only spawns one kind axolotl/tropical fish

MC-226926 - Emerald ore generates too often

MC-228599 - Attempting to walk through flowing water constantly switches the player from swimming into normal mode

MC-229191 - Diamond ore distribution changed between 1.16.5 and 1.17

MC-229441 - You can steal the item a villager is holding for trade by killing it

MC-229614 - Wandering Trader obtained tropical fish are only white kob

MC-229983 - /clear command doesn’t clear certain stacks after dropping items from them

Minecraft 1.17.1 Pre-Release 3

Fixed Bugs

MC-222731 - Captured axolotl constantly tries to leave water

MC-224894 - Light tickets are released too early

MC-228802 - Chunks not loading on a server / Cannot invoke “cmq.a(int, int, int)” because “☃” is null

MC-228858 - Axolotls despawning though named and on leashes.

MC-229246 - Piglins and piglin brutes no longer call other piglins after attacking one of them behind walls

MC-229475 - Placing a small dripleaf results in the top half of water getting deleted

MC-229887 - “Unable to create a jar-filesystem” warning logged upon starting the game

