Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs APK download link for Android devices (Pocket Edition) revealed

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update is finally here. Players have been anticipating the new update since its announcement. The update is being split into two parts, with the first focusing on mobs and blocks and the second focusing on the mountain and cave generation. The second part of the update is expected to arrive sometime at the end of this year.

Minecraft update link revealed

So far, players have been patiently waiting for the update to go live. That wait is over. According to Minecraft's official Twitter account, the update has gone live.

It’s here! Brimming with life, laughter, and more blocks than ever: Caves & Cliffs: Part I is now out on Java and Bedrock!



Console players will simply update their game application on the console to start the new update. The link provided in the tweet directs players to the Minecraft website where they can download the update.

This is what they had to say about it: "As the Caves & Cliffs Update launches today, I think we should take a moment to reflect on an important development this brings. I don’t mean the discovery that fierce predators can take on adorable forms, or the surprisingly playful nature of powder snow. For once, I’m not going to hold a speech about the beauty of copper. Actually, have you seen the different hues? And when it oxidizes? It’s basically magic! But, I digress. Now that we’re finally updating the caves, what are we going to focus on next? I suggest “The Text Update”, just turn all the blocks into words. They don’t even have to be in cursive! I’m not unreasonable, I’m a writer.

Anyway, here it is! Caves & Cliffs: Part I is launching today! Download the update for Bedrock Edition on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and Windows 10."

The update, while available for PC players, hasn't gone live just yet for consoles.

The update focuses heavily on adding new mobs and blocks. The main additions are the mountain goat, the axolotl and the glowsquid, which was voted on by players. The new mobs will spawn in various locations upon updating and starting a world.

The update has gone live for Android players and PC users. Players can visit the official Minecraft website for more information.

The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Update Part 1 is available now.

