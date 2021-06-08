Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update expected release date and time for Pocket Edition

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update is finally here after months of waiting. This update is what players have been waiting for, for months now, and it is finally around the corner!

Players are excited about it due to all of the new additions that will be brought about with it. This update will introduce players to multiple new mobs, biomes, blocks and much more in the Minecraft world!

Players will see new mobs such as Axolotls, a brand new boss called the Guardian, new blocks such as copper, deepslate, dripleaf, new biomes to visit and new and improved caves.

This update is so big that it had to be split into two parts. Part one of the update will come out first with half of the items being released in the summer, and part two of the update will be released during the winter with the other half of the content.

Players were given a sneak peak of these items previously in the betas that were released to players on certain editions of the game. Players who have played the beta may have gotten to try out some of the new items before the update is released.

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update is free to players on any platform that supports Minecraft. In this article, players will learn the expected release date and time for the Caves & Cliffs update for the Pocket Edition version of Minecraft.

Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Release Date and time

This update is set to be released to players on every platform tomorrow. Players will be able to update their game by going to the game and searching for available updates, or some platforms will manually update.

Players should make sure to have the correct amount of space for the update and make sure that they have a stable internet connection in order to give the device time to completely install the update.

Players are recommended to back up their worlds or make copies before updating the game. This is simply just because it is possible for the game to crash and corrupt files, and backing up the worlds is just a safety precation.

The update is set to be released on June 8th of 2021 for the Pocket edition at 10AM EST and 3PM BST for all platforms including Pocket Edition.

For Amazing Minecraft videos, do "Subscribe" to our newly launched YouTube Channel.

Edited by Gautham Balaji