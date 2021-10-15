Minecraft 1.18.0.21 Bedrock beta patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

Minecraft has released a beta for the upcoming update, 1.18. The newly released version is 1.18.0.21 and has gone live. The update features several minor changes to the version, so players should be aware of what to expect.

The update has been released for Bedrock, so here are the patch notes.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.0.21 patch notes released

The following are some critical notes to consider before downloading and playing the Minecraft beta:

Joining this beta will replace the current game with an in-progress, not optimized version of Minecraft, so it won't be perfect and run smoothly all the time.

Realms will be inaccessible and players cannot join worlds of non-beta players while the beta is active.

Worlds opened while in the beta will not stay when the beta is left, so players should make copies of any worlds they'd like to keep over.

The quality may be low but is not representative of what the final version will be like.

The beta is only available for Xbox One, Windows 10, and Android players and can be found on the official Minecraft website.

Jay #MinecraftLive⛏️ @Mega_Spud Happy Thursday! We have a new Bedrock beta rolling out today!Check out the changelog for 1.18.0.21 Beta: feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic… Happy Thursday! We have a new Bedrock beta rolling out today!Check out the changelog for 1.18.0.21 Beta: feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic… https://t.co/MArx7pV9zb

Several features have been added and tweaked in the latest version of Minecraft. They include:

Ore distribution has been tweaked to make mining deep more rewarding overall

Non-cave biomes will no longer be changed with height

The size of some biomes were tweaked to match 1.17

Average biome size was increased

Underwater magma slightly made more frequent

Increased the amount of dungeons

Gravel can spawn below Y level 0

Zombies will spawn in dripstone caves

Goats won't spawn in stony peaks

Strange pillars won't generate below Eroded Badlands

Water and Lava springs issue has been fixed

Frozen biomes blending tweaked for optimization

Fixed Copper Ore in ravines hanging mid-air

ModBay @modbay_

● Changes in spawn of some mobs

● Changes in the generation of some blocks

● Added files rain_splash.json and shield.animation_controllers.json into vanilla_1.18.0

● Added new recipes#MCPE Minecraft Beta 1.18.0.21● Updated panorama● Changes in spawn of some mobs● Changes in the generation of some blocks● Added files rain_splash.json and shield.animation_controllers.json into vanilla_1.18.0● Added new recipes #Minecraft Minecraft Beta 1.18.0.21● Updated panorama

● Changes in spawn of some mobs

● Changes in the generation of some blocks

● Added files rain_splash.json and shield.animation_controllers.json into vanilla_1.18.0

● Added new recipes#Minecraft #MCPE https://t.co/RVQF8f5ZK5

There are also a few tweaks to blocks and gameplay as well:

All forms of Snow blocks use similar colors

Fixed issue for Nether Sprouts grow when using bonemeal on Warped Nylium

Fixed issue of re-entering a 1.17 world when in a danger zone at a negative Y position

Copper Ore can now drops 2-5 Raw Copper instead of just 3

Block of Copper can now be cut into four Cut Copper

Fixed player hitbox reset issue after gliding with Elytra

Water drips now trigger splash effects

Also Read

The beta fixes an issue with elytra hitboxes (Image via Minecraft)

For the full list of detailed updates found in the latest beta, check out Minecraft's official website.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi