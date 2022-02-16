5 best addons for Minecraft 1.18.1 Bedrock Edition in 2022

Vanilla Minecraft has an abundance of features to keep players entertained forever. However, players may soon get tired of all the freedom available in the game, thanks to its sandbox nature.

Luckily, Minecraft hosts one of the biggest modding communities with tons of developers creating mods. A long time ago, mods were available for Java Edition. But nowadays, Bedrock players can also modify their game using addons.

The game officially supports addons as Mojang has also created Minecraft Marketplace to host addons, maps, and more. Due to the sheer number of addons, beginners might get confused about which one to try first. Here are some great addons to play.

Addons for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

5) Morph Addon

Wouldn't it be amazing if players could turn into any mob and gain their abilities? Unfortunately, Mojang cannot implement every absurd idea in the community. But modders can definitely do it.

Morph Addon allows players to turn into other mobs using an item called soul catcher. Players can become 40 unique mobs with Morph Addon and use their powers.

Download Morph Addon from here.

4) More Tools Addon

Minecraft falls behind when it comes to utilities compared to its competitors. Pickaxes, axes, and shovels are the most commonly used tools. More Tools Addon improves the game by adding new varieties and types of tools and weapons.

In its latest version, players can craft tools and weapons made of quartz, enderite, magma, lapis, and more. It also features new items like leviathan axes, hammers, and more.

Download More Tools Addon from here

3) True Survival - Zombie Apocalypse

While playing, Minecrafters will come across different types of zombies other than the classic variant. But with the True Survival - Zombie Apocalypse addon, players can discover a wide variety of zombies.

Most zombies have special strengths, making them much more dangerous. This addon challenges players to survive in a world filled with zombies.

Download True Survival - Zombie Apocalypse from here.

2) WorldEdit

WorldEdit is one of the most famous mods for Java Edition. Creator SIsilicon has ported many WorldEdit features into an addon. Players can download the WorldEdit addon to enjoy features like cutting, copying, pasting, rotating builds, generating shapes, and more.

Download WorldEdit from here.

1) Raiyon's Dynamic Lighting

Dynamic lighting is one of the major reasons why Java players use Optifine. But since Optifine is not available for Bedrock Edition, players can use Raiyon's Dynamic Lighting addon to get dynamic lighting.

Download Raiyon's Dynamic Lighting from here.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

