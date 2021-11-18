Minecraft 1.18.10.20 Bedrock beta patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

Yesterday, the release date for the Minecraft 1.18 update was announced. To everyone's delight, the date of its arrival has been revealed to be 30 November 2021. The developers of Minecraft are hard at work and are constantly pushing out beta and pre-release versions.

These versions come with all of the new features from the 1.18 update. Beta updates can be installed on Xbox One, Windows 10, and Android devices.

Minecraft 1.18.10.20 Bedrock beta update

Features and main bug fixes

The food cooldown visual not being semi-transparent has been fixed.

Ruined portals will spawn dry and are no longer waterlogged when under Ocean and Swamp biomes.

Primed/Ignited TNT blocks in Minecraft will no longer explode if spawned using the /summon command, and the TNT explores game rule is disabled.

To avoid server unresponsiveness, the freezing range of the Frost Walker enchantment has been capped to eight blocks.

Farmers no longer pick up more than eight stacks of items.

Spawners would sometimes stop spawning monsters when chunks were reloaded. This has been fixed.

Players can once again unlock the "Iron Belly" achievement.

An issue causing Structure blocks to infinitely spawn the entities when loading a structure has been fixed.

Effects from food are once again applied when eaten.

Players can no longer take damage from their own armor enchantments such as Thorns.

Blocks

Water blocks close to edges should flow properly now in Minecraft.

Players can no longer place fire on top of lightning rods.

The width of the walls connecting to candles is now correct.

Animation of block entities such as sand falling has been improved.

Big Dripleaf, Amethyst Buds, and Amethyst Clusters no longer break in Structure Blocks.

Amethyst Clusters are now properly destroyed when the supporting block is destroyed.

Players can now oxidize copper block and its variants in the Nether.

Big Dripleaf placement has been restricted to Clay, Grass, Dirt, Farmland, Moss, Rooted Dirt, Podzol, and Mycelium.

Players can now place pointed dripstone blocks on full faces of blocks.

Players no longer sustain damage from magma blocks when FireDamage gamerule is set to false.

Emotes can now be used on scaffoldings.

Moving after respawning or getting out of bed no longer causes problems.

Mobs

Foxes, villagers and rabbits that have spawned in the new frozen and jagged peaks mountain biomes now spawn as their respective snowy variants.

Spawn location of goats has been changed. They now spawn in jagged and frozen peaks.

World generation

The frozen ocean and the mesa biome having inconsistent generation on realms have been fixed.

Players will now find copper ore in the deepslate variant in dripstone caves.

When upgrading worlds, bedrock layer between Y levels 0 and 4 are now replaced with deepslate.

Vanilla Parity

Pigstep and Otherside music discs have been adjusted. The former gives off a redstone signal of 13, and the latter gives off a redstone signal of 14.

The shaking animation only appears when the bow is fully drawn.

With so many changes in store, players are bound to feel ecstatic. Learn more about technical and other fixes from here.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul