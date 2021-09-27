How to download Minecraft beta versions that release every week

Mojang is working on the most anticipated Minecraft update in the game's history. The upcoming 1.18 update, titled Caves and Cliffs Part 2, brings significant changes to the Overworld.

Caves and mountains have received no major update in a long time. Mojang is finally bringing massive tweaks and new features to these natural structures beyond anybody's imagination.

The Minecraft 1.18 update will introduce much-awaited caves, sub-mountain biomes, and many other world-generation features.

The developers have already released multiple snapshots and beta versions with the new world generation in the Overworld. Snapshots are made for Java Edition, whereas Bedrock Edition receives the latter.

Guide to download Minecraft 1.18 betas

Before releasing an update, the developer releases beta versions for Minecraft Bedrock players. These patches feature upcoming new game content and provide testers with early access.

Mojang releases a new beta version almost every week. To download it, users will first have to register for beta testing. Minecraft Java Edition gamers do not need to register to try snapshots, but Bedrock players do.

Before signing up for beta testing, players should know the following:

Bedrock betas are only available for Android, Xbox One, and Windows 10.

Participating in beta testing will replace Minecraft with a version still in development.

Non-beta players cannot play with beta testers as Realms access is disabled.

Beta versions can be unstable and have performances issues. As they are still a work in progress, beta versions do not represent the final quality of an update.

Worlds created or loaded in the beta cannot run on older versions.

Minecraft beta versions for the 1.18 update are usually released on Wednesday, but they can also get delayed or arrive early. Players will have to participate in beta testing to download the latest beta version.

Download Minecraft Bedrock beta on Android

Launch Google Play Store and search for Minecraft. Open Minecraft's official page. Scroll down and look for an option to register for Minecraft Beta. From here, users can register for beta testing. After registration, they can download the latest beta version from the Play Store.

Download Minecraft Bedrock beta on Windows 10 and Xbox One

Minecrafters on Windows 10 and Xbox One will need the Xbox Insider Hub app to register for beta testing. Install Xbox Insider Hub from Microsoft Store or Xbox Store. Launch Xbox Insider Hub and choose Previews. Select Minecraft and press Join. That's it. They can now download the latest Minecraft Bedrock beta,

Players can try the Bedrock beta to enjoy all the upcoming features. They are also encouraged to report any issues or bugs they face while playing beta versions.

