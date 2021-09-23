How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.40.21 Beta version

After releasing an official Minecraft Bedrock update yesterday, Mojang is back again with a new beta version. The latest Minecraft beta is all focused on the experimental features for Caves and Cliffs Part 2.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.40.21 beta features several improvements and changes planned for Caves and Cliffs Part 2. The 1.18 update will change the Overworld forever by adding new caves, mountains, world generation tweaks, and more.

With every beta and snapshot, the release of Caves and Cliffs Part 2 is coming closer and closer. Players can download the new Bedrock beta to test new features and changes to mobs, farms, and many more.

Download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.40.21 beta version

Full changelog for 1.17.40.21 Beta: Happy Wednesday! We have a Bedrock Beta rolling out today - check out the below y0 world generation changes!



Full changelog for 1.17.40.21 Beta: feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic…

Minecraft 1.17.40.21 Bedrock beta features many small changes, but their impact brought huge chances for any player in Minecraft, such as elytra nerfs/buffs, hostile mob spawning, etc.

Downloading beta versions isn't as simple as snapshots. Java Edition snapshots can be installed from the game launcher, but players will have to sign up for Bedrock betas for beta testing. Moreover, players can only preview the latest available beta.

Beta testing is available for all players on Android, Xbox One, and Windows 10. To try out the beta versions, players will first have to sign up for testing. Before applying for Minecraft Bedrock beta, players should know the following:

Entering the beta version will replace Minecraft with a version still in development.

While exploring beta, players cannot access Realms. While previewing beta, players cannot play with non-beta players.

As they are still in development, beta versions can be unstable and, hence, do not represent the final quality of an update.

Any world opened or created in the latest beta is not playable on older versions.

Here are the steps to sign up for beta testing and download the latest Minecraft 1.17.40.21 beta update:

Windows 10 and Xbox One

Both Windows 10 and Xbox One players will need an app called Xbox Insider Hub App. It is available on Microsoft store and Xbox store. After installing Insider Hub, launch it. Go to Preview, and search for Minecraft. Join the beta. After beta registration, players can download the latest beta from their game stores.

Android devices

Registering for beta testing is easy to do than on Android devices. Go to Google PlayStore and search for Minecraft. Open Minecraft's official page on PlayStore. Scroll down to find the option for beta registration. From here, players can register for beta testing. After registration, players can download the latest beta from Google PlayStore.

Players can create a new world to test the experimental features available in beta. As mentioned earlier, worlds loaded in the latest beta cannot be played on older versions. Due to this, players are advised to create a new world rather than playing in an older world.

