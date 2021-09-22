Minecraft 1.17.40.21 Bedrock beta patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

The developers of Minecraft are hard at work, and after releasing an update yesterday, they have released another beta update. Beta versions of Minecraft can only be installed on Xbox One, Android, and Windows 10 by signing up for the beta program.

The 1.17.40.21 Bedrock beta brings many new changes made to both Experimental and Non-Experimental Features. To make the gameplay smoother and as flawless as possible, many bug fixes have also been introduced.

Minecraft 1.17.40.21 Bedrock beta: Main changes, additions, and fixes

Experimental Features

A new world/cave generation has been added. It can be seen when upgrading saved chunks below Y 0 using the experimental Caves & Cliffs toggle.

Players can now upgrade older flat worlds to the new extended heights available using the Caves & Cliffs experimental toggle. They will start generating from Y -64.

An issue has been fixed in beta, which was prohibiting players from flying above the world height limit.

The heights at which copper ore generates has been changed. Players can now find them up to Y 96.

Non-Experimental Features

Changes have been made to bee nests generation. They generate correctly now.

Mobs that are not resistant to fire now avoid pathing through fire.

Incorrect behavior will no longer be caused when the player is holding top snow in hand while hovering over grass blocks.

Players can now activate elytra gliding while moving upwards.

If the player uses dye on signs that contain formatted color text, it will overwrite the formatted color text.

The chances of fossils generating in and destroying other structures have been decreases.

Dungeons are no longer misplaced or missing outside of the Caves & Cliffs experimental toggle.

Changes have been made to iron golems spawning. They can only spawn on solid blocks now.

Weapons wielded by Pillagers and Vindicators now render properly.

When playing with non-touch controls, correct buttons are now displayed when riding an animal in Minecraft.

The left and right arrows in the profile screen will no longer be covered by back appearance pieces.

An issue related to featured items in the profile screen not opening the featured catalog in the Dressing Room has been fixed.

Default clothes changing color has been fixed if another item's color was edited previously.

Interested readers can learn more about the Technical updates and other character creator changes from the official Mojang article.

