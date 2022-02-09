Minecraft 1.18.10 Bedrock update patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

After multiple beta versions, Mojang has now finally shipped Minecraft 1.18.10 update. It features all the bug fixes and improvements made in recently released beta versions. Developers have also updated experimental features for The Wild Update.
Both Bedrock and Java Edition are getting closer to parity with every update. Bedrock 1.18.10 adds many coveted features exclusive to Java Edition, such as fixing iron golems, globe banner patterns, and many more.
Here are the patch notes for the latest Minecraft Bedrock update.
Minecraft 1.18.10 Bedrock update is out
Changes
- Like in local worlds, players can now change world settings directly on Realms.
- For players from South Korea, Mojang has added gameplay timers and notices in compliance with gaming laws to help remind players to take occasional breaks from gameplay.
Vanilla Parity
- Added the Globe Banner Pattern on Bedrock
- Raid boss bar says now displays "Raid - Victory" and Fireworks are launched from the ground after a raid is defeated
- Villagers now make a "No" sound when attempting to make a trade that they are out of stock
- Players no longer gain a particle effect when obtaining Bad Omen from Pillager Captains
- Iron Golems now display different degrees of cracking depending on their hitpoints. Iron Ingots can now be used on damaged Iron Golems to repair them
- The emerald icon above a Villager's head when trading is removed
- Iron Golems now only attack players that have very bad standing in a village after attacking a Villager
- Glow Lichen now has similar brightness as Java Edition
- Foxes now aim downwards when they pounce
- Trade tables for Cartographers, Butchers, Librarians, and Wandering Traders have been updated
- Biome decoration features in new cave biomes now have a similar frequency as Java Edition
- Adjusted the "otherside" music disc to output a redstone signal of 14 to match Java Edition
- Adjusted the "Pigstep" music disc to output a redstone signal of 13 to match Java Edition
- Updated textures for many blocks and items to remove bugs and achieve parity between Bedrock and Java Edition
- Additional texture updates
Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.10 update fixed incorrect textures of many blocks and items. Interested players can check out the patch notes for version 1.18.10 to know about all the changes.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Experimental features for The Wild Update are now also available in Bedrock 1.18.10. Players can now enable experimental features to get frogs, tadpoles, froglights, and sculk blocks.