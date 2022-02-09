Minecraft 1.18.10 Bedrock update patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

After multiple beta versions, Mojang has now finally shipped Minecraft 1.18.10 update. It features all the bug fixes and improvements made in recently released beta versions. Developers have also updated experimental features for The Wild Update.

Both Bedrock and Java Edition are getting closer to parity with every update. Bedrock 1.18.10 adds many coveted features exclusive to Java Edition, such as fixing iron golems, globe banner patterns, and many more.

Here are the patch notes for the latest Minecraft Bedrock update.

Minecraft 1.18.10 Bedrock update is out

Changes

Like in local worlds, players can now change world settings directly on Realms.

For players from South Korea, Mojang has added gameplay timers and notices in compliance with gaming laws to help remind players to take occasional breaks from gameplay.

Vanilla Parity

Added the Globe Banner Pattern on Bedrock

Raid boss bar says now displays "Raid - Victory" and Fireworks are launched from the ground after a raid is defeated

Villagers now make a "No" sound when attempting to make a trade that they are out of stock

Players no longer gain a particle effect when obtaining Bad Omen from Pillager Captains

Iron Golems now display different degrees of cracking depending on their hitpoints. Iron Ingots can now be used on damaged Iron Golems to repair them

The emerald icon above a Villager's head when trading is removed

Iron Golems now only attack players that have very bad standing in a village after attacking a Villager

Glow Lichen now has similar brightness as Java Edition

Foxes now aim downwards when they pounce

Trade tables for Cartographers, Butchers, Librarians, and Wandering Traders have been updated

Biome decoration features in new cave biomes now have a similar frequency as Java Edition

Adjusted the "otherside" music disc to output a redstone signal of 14 to match Java Edition

Adjusted the "Pigstep" music disc to output a redstone signal of 13 to match Java Edition

Updated textures for many blocks and items to remove bugs and achieve parity between Bedrock and Java Edition

Additional texture updates

Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.10 update fixed incorrect textures of many blocks and items. Interested players can check out the patch notes for version 1.18.10 to know about all the changes.

Experimental features for The Wild Update are now also available in Bedrock 1.18.10. Players can now enable experimental features to get frogs, tadpoles, froglights, and sculk blocks.

Edited by Shaheen Banu