Minecraft 1.18.30.26 Bedrock beta patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

Developments for The Wild Update have been going at a decent pace in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. After adding the allay last week, Mojang has released another beta/preview for Bedrock Edition featuring copper horn, goat horn changes, and more.

As developers make many changes to goat horns, The Wild Update will feature this item. Mojang has also added a new item called copper in the latest beta. Thanks to the Preview edition, iOS players can now also test experimental features.

Here are the patch notes for Bedrock 1.18.30.26 beta or 1.18.30.27 preview version.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.30.26/27 patch notes

Copper horn

A new item crafted by placing three copper ingots and a goat horn together in a v-shape.

Copper horn creates three different sounds when used while crouching, looking up, or doing anything else.

Copper horns have a special sound when crafted using a goat horn dropped by a screaming goat.

Goat horn

New goat horn sounds were added. It depends on a goat.

Goat horns dropped by screaming goats have special sounds.

Goat horn is dropped whenever a goat rams its head onto the following blocks: Stone, Packed ice, Iron Ore, Copper Ore, Emerald Ore, or any kind of wood log from the Overworld.

Goat horns now have a new usage. It can be used for crafting copper horns.

Goats now have a chance to spawn with only one goat horn. Previously, all goats had two goat horns.

Pillager outposts

Pillager outposts are some of the most boring structures in Minecraft. However, they are receiving a huge revamp in The Wild Update. In the last beta, Mojang added allays to pillager outposts.

In the new Minecraft beta, players may also find goat horns and copper horns as loot items in chests. The actual rates haven't been revealed yet.

Bug fixes

There are bug fixes in the new beta release. Here are some of the notable fixes:

A bug that caused players not to lose their health in Marketplace maps has been fixed.

A bug related to the bad omen effect and pillager captain has been fixed.

Mob hurt and death sounds now do not overlap.

Interested players can check the official patch notes for Minecraft beta 1.18.30.26 to learn about other changes and fixes. In the new beta, players can play around with improved copper horns and goat horns.

