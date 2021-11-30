Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Part 2: Update patch notes for Bedrock Edition announced

The Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Update Part 2 has officially been released. The update is live for all platforms, both Java and Bedrock. Players can find it on their device or console to dig deeper and climb higher than ever before.

The patch notes have officially been released, highlighting all the changes one can expect to see after installing the updates.

Patch notes for Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Bedrock Edition update

The main changes involved caves and mountains, hence the name.

Increased the world height and depth, adding 50% extra space to build vertically.

New cave generation below existing worlds (explored areas won't change, though).

Added several new cave and mountain biomes: Lush Caves, Jagged Peaks, etc.

Changed cave generation and increased ore spawn rates drastically.

Tons of new music added, including for the main menu.

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/cavesandcliffs… ↢ It’s here! From ice-capped mountain tops to endlessly sprawling cave systems: Caves & Cliffs: Part II is now out on both Java and Bedrock! It’s here! From ice-capped mountain tops to endlessly sprawling cave systems: Caves & Cliffs: Part II is now out on both Java and Bedrock!↣ redsto.ne/cavesandcliffs… ↢ https://t.co/GlmJtGndEU

The update has introduced several new world blending options:

The Bedrock layer at Y level 0 below saved chunks will be replaced with Deepslate. New cave generation can happen underneath.

Biomes and terrain that generated across new or existing chunk borders will blend to create environmental transitions.

Biome generation has also received significant changes:

Terrain shape and elevation will no longer be determined by the biome. This means that worlds can have new biome placements like having a desert on top of a mountain.

256 blocks is the new max height for mountains.

Cave biomes will now generate directly below surface level biomes.

Introduces several new cave biomes: Cheese Caves, Spaghetti Caves and Noodle Caves.

New caves will begin spawning in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

New music will also be introduced with the update, including:

New song from Lena Raine and Kumi Tanioka.

New music disc from Lena Raine titled Otherside.

Ertus @Mediluma_ The new music disc in Minecraft, otherside, for some reason reminds me that I've played minecraft for practically almost a decade.

Has that kind of "we've come a long way" kinda feel for me. The new music disc in Minecraft, otherside, for some reason reminds me that I've played minecraft for practically almost a decade.Has that kind of "we've come a long way" kinda feel for me.

They've even added several new achievements that players can complete:

Caves & Cliffs - Free fall from the top of the world (build limit) to the bottom of the world and survive.

Feels Like Home - Take a Strider for a long ride on a lava lake in the Overworld.

Sound of Music - Make the Meadows come alive with the sound of music from a jukebox.

Star trader - Trade with a villager at the build height limit.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

For more information, players can visit the official for the full patch notes.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul