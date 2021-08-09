Noise caves in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update: Everything you need to know

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update will change the entire overworld forever. The update will be released towards the end of 2021 and will bring new biomes, world height changes and noise caves.

Noise caves are a new type of cave generation coming in the Minecraft 1.18 update. In previous versions, caves only consisted of different carvers, such as small caves, medium caves, deep pits, etc. In 1.18, developers will use noise generators to create massive caves in Minecraft.

For players who don't know, Minecraft uses noise generators to create the natural terrain of all biomes. In version 1.18, the game code will use Perlin noise to generate noise caves. This article informs players about upcoming noise caves.

Noise caves in Minecraft 1.18 update

In Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update, noise caves will be generated along with old carver caves. So far, developers have announced three types of noise caves: cheese, spaghetti and noodles. The new cave generation is exactly what their name sounds like.

Cheese caves

Cheese caves (Image via Mojang)

Cheese noise caves look like swiss cheese but bigger holes. Cheese caves are massive caves supported by tall thin pillars.

Players can remember seeing these caves at Minecon 2020. These caves will be an excellent place for flying with elytra, mining resources, and sadly hostile mobs.

Spaghetti caves

Spaghetti caves (Image via Mojang)

Spaghetti caves are the opposite of cheese caves. As obvious from their name, spaghetti caves are thin and elongated. Spaghetti caves are kind of similar to the carver caves available in the game. But, they are much longer and have unusual curves and shapes.

Noodle caves

Noodle caves (Image via Mojang)

Noodle caves are the third noise cave type to come in the Minecraft 1.18 update. Noodle caves are pretty similar to spaghetti, but they are thinner and claustrophobic. These caves can get so narrow that sometimes players won't be able to enter them.

Aquifers

Aquifers (Image via Mojang)

Aquifers aren't technically a noise cave, but players will often find them generating as part of noise caves. Aquifers are usually massive flooded cave systems, but they can also generate underground lakes in noise caves. At extremely low levels, aquifers can generate filled with lava instead of water.

