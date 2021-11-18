Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update APK release date and time for Android devices revealed

After over a year of waiting, Minecrafters will finally be able to experience the new caves and mountain biomes. Mojang has announced the official date for the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update.

Caves and Cliffs Part 2 is an expansion to Minecraft 1.17 update released in July 2021. Due to technical challenges related to world generation, developers had to split the update. As announced earlier, the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update will feature new caves and mountains.

Mojang recently announced the launch date for Minecraft 1.18 update and the list of devices that will receive the update.

When will Minecraft 1.18 APK be available for download?

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th! Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th!↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ https://t.co/MpB1QplXDp

Android devices run Minecraft Bedrock Edition. As per the official announcement, players with Android devices will be able to download Minecraft 1.18 update for Bedrock Edition on November 30, 2021.

Developers have always tried to release major game updates on the same day. Despite the different technical difficulties on both editions, Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update will release for both Java and Bedrock Edition on November 30.

The following devices will be receiving Minecraft 1.18 update on November 30:

Bedrock Edition

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox One

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Nintendo Switch

iOS

Android

Windows 10

Windows 11

Java Edition

Windows

macOS

Linux

Minecraft 1.17 update was released around 10 AM EST. Players can expect the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update to also launch at the same time on all platforms.

After the update release, Android players will be able to update Minecraft to version 1.18 from Google Play Store. Post-installation, players can move their old words to the latest version and experience new features.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update: Major features

Minecraft 1.18 update is coming (Image via Mojang)

The upcoming Minecraft 1.18 update will introduce the much-awaited lush caves, dripstone caves, and sub-mountain biomes. The general elevation of the entire Overworld will be increased after the update.

In Minecraft 1.18, caves will reach an unbelievable depth of Y -60 while mountains will rise to an astounding height of Y 260. To accommodate such enormous caves and mountains, developers have also increased the build limit by 128 blocks.

slicedlime @slicedlime We've now released Minecraft 1.18 Pre-release 4 to fix some critical issues in the Nether and End dimensions. Updated post: minecraft.net/en-us/article/… We've now released Minecraft 1.18 Pre-release 4 to fix some critical issues in the Nether and End dimensions. Updated post: minecraft.net/en-us/article/…

Along with these, players will find many other word generation features in the 1.18 update. In less than two weeks, players will be able to explore the new Overworld.

Edited by Shaheen Banu