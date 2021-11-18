Which devices would be able to download Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update part 2?

After a long waiting period, Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update will finally be released. Minecraft 1.18 update is arguably the biggest expansion ever experienced by the Overworld. Many players have been waiting for months to play this update.
Mojang has now announced the launch date for their ambitious Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. Minecraft 1.18 update is set to release on November 30. After the 1.18 update, players will find deep caves and massive mountains in their worlds.
Developers are now officially ready to launch the new Overworld generation, and Mojang has also revealed a list of devices that will be receiving the 1.18 update.
Which devices are getting Minecraft 1.18 update?
One of the major reasons behind Minecraft's success is its availability on a wide variety of devices. Minecraft has two different editions: Java and Bedrock. While Java is made for Windows, Linux, and macOS, Bedrock Edition is built for consoles and low-end devices like Xbox, PlayStation, Android, iPhone, etc.
Like many previous major updates, the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update will also arrive on all devices at the same time. These platforms will get the 1.18 update on November 30, 2021:
Bedrock Edition
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox Series S
- Xbox One
- PlayStation 5
- PlayStation 4
- Nintendo Switch
- iOS
- Android
- Windows 10
- Windows 11
Java Edition
- Windows
- macOS
- Linux
Players have less than two weeks to prepare for the Minecraft 1.18 update. After the update releases, players can download it from the official Minecraft launcher or game store, depending on the device.
Upcoming major features
Minecraft 1.18 is the second phase of the Caves and Cliffs update announced at Minecraft Live 2020. It will bring the world generation features that failed to make their way into the 1.17 update released last July.
In version 1.18, players will see a clear change in the terrain generation of the Overworld. The average height of the surface level will be increased in this update. Along with that, players will also find many new mountain biomes.
Below the ground, players will find themselves exploring lush caves and taking risky ventures into dripstone caves. Developers have introduced noise caves which add three new cave types: cheese, spaghetti, and noodles.
A few anticipated features won't be coming with the Minecraft 1.18 update. Goat horns, bundles and archeology will arrive in future updates. These features won't be a part of The Wild Update either.