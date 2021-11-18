×
Create
Notifications

Which devices would be able to download Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update part 2?

Caves and Cliffs 1.18 update is coming (Image via Minecraft)
Caves and Cliffs 1.18 update is coming (Image via Minecraft)
Manish Kumar Choudhary
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 18, 2021 03:47 AM IST
Feature

After a long waiting period, Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update will finally be released. Minecraft 1.18 update is arguably the biggest expansion ever experienced by the Overworld. Many players have been waiting for months to play this update.

Mojang has now announced the launch date for their ambitious Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. Minecraft 1.18 update is set to release on November 30. After the 1.18 update, players will find deep caves and massive mountains in their worlds.

Ahh this!! 😍🤩 I'm so extraordinary excited! Both work-wise and as a Minecraft player! And I'm so very very proud of and thankful for the full team! This is a huge update! ☺️ And thanks a lot to everyone of you in the community for all the help and support during development! ❤️ twitter.com/Minecraft/stat…

Developers are now officially ready to launch the new Overworld generation, and Mojang has also revealed a list of devices that will be receiving the 1.18 update.

Which devices are getting Minecraft 1.18 update?

One of the major reasons behind Minecraft's success is its availability on a wide variety of devices. Minecraft has two different editions: Java and Bedrock. While Java is made for Windows, Linux, and macOS, Bedrock Edition is built for consoles and low-end devices like Xbox, PlayStation, Android, iPhone, etc.

Like many previous major updates, the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update will also arrive on all devices at the same time. These platforms will get the 1.18 update on November 30, 2021:

Bedrock Edition

  • Xbox Series X
  • Xbox Series S
  • Xbox One
  • PlayStation 5
  • PlayStation 4
  • Nintendo Switch
  • iOS
  • Android
  • Windows 10
  • Windows 11

Java Edition

  • Windows
  • macOS
  • Linux

Players have less than two weeks to prepare for the Minecraft 1.18 update. After the update releases, players can download it from the official Minecraft launcher or game store, depending on the device.

Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th!↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic…https://t.co/MpB1QplXDp

Upcoming major features

Mountain biomes (Image via Minecraft)
Mountain biomes (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft 1.18 is the second phase of the Caves and Cliffs update announced at Minecraft Live 2020. It will bring the world generation features that failed to make their way into the 1.17 update released last July.

In version 1.18, players will see a clear change in the terrain generation of the Overworld. The average height of the surface level will be increased in this update. Along with that, players will also find many new mountain biomes.

Enter new caves (Image via Minecraft)
Enter new caves (Image via Minecraft)

Below the ground, players will find themselves exploring lush caves and taking risky ventures into dripstone caves. Developers have introduced noise caves which add three new cave types: cheese, spaghetti, and noodles.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

A few anticipated features won't be coming with the Minecraft 1.18 update. Goat horns, bundles and archeology will arrive in future updates. These features won't be a part of The Wild Update either.

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी