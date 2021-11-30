Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2 official trailer expected release date and time

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2 should be released in a few hours. Players globally have been excitedly waiting for the update to drop and the day is finally here. A few days back, Mojang published an official blog post revealing the update's release date, November 30.

Like many game developers, Mojang has a unique way of promoting their famous sandbox game. For years they have been posting various cinematic videos of Minecraft and its updates. These videos are short, fast-paced, and fun to watch as they encompass everything that updates are offering to the players.

Details about the Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2 official trailer

Sadly, the Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2 official trailer is yet to be released. Although trailers are traditionally released way before the actual event, Mojang does things differently.

Release date for the official trailer

Huge Caves in Minecraft 1.18 Update (Image via u/NajtrWasTaken, Reddit)

For the past few years, players and fans of Minecraft have noticed that the update trailers of the game come precisely when the update itself drops. For example, Minecraft Caves and Cliffs part 1 official trailer dropped on June 8, when the update was released. Hence, the Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2 official trailer should be released today, November 30.

Release time

As noticed in previous trends, Minecraft usually releases its updates at a certain time. Hence, it is expected that the Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2 official trailer will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST, with the update dropping simultaneously. This is, of course, not confirmed.

Minecraft @Minecraft Better get that pickaxe in tip-top shape: only 2 days remain until Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases! Better get that pickaxe in tip-top shape: only 2 days remain until Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases! https://t.co/lxTZsX3obJ

Minecraft @Minecraft When Caves & Cliffs: Part II arrives tomorrow, who's to say what wonders those walls will reveal? When Caves & Cliffs: Part II arrives tomorrow, who's to say what wonders those walls will reveal? https://t.co/ZqOADQ3KZ4

Nevertheless, Minecraft has been uploading small cinematic clips of the new update on their Twitter page.

The Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2 brings profound changes and features to the game like completely new world generation, ore distribution, eight new biomes, change in lighting system and much more.

